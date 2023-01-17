When is Taco Bell bringing back its Crispy Chicken Wings? Details revealed

Taco Bell is all set to warm up the winters with the return of their chicken specials. The California-based Mexican-American fast food restaurant chain has lined-up its Crispy Chicken Wings for the yearly winter return.

The crispy chicken favorite will be returning to the stores starting January 19, and it will only be available for a limited time.

Unlike your regular Chicken Wings, Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings are neither overbearingly hot nor too bland. Served with a classic spicy ranch sauce, the Crispy Chicken Wings will be available at all participating locations across the country.

Customers can get their hands on the returning favorites at the nearest store, or through pick-up and delivery orders made via the chain's app or website.

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the returning favorites will be available on the menu, but considering last year's record, they won't be available for too long.

Last year, Crispy Chicken Wings were only available until the stocks lasted at the stores. As such, it would be safe to get your hands on the crispy wings at the earliest.

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings will now be available for a suggested price of $6.99

While some may come to think that Chicken Wings don't go very well with Taco Bell's Mexican-American menu, the California-based fast food chain's Chicken Wings are no less than its competitors.

The fast food chain first announced the debut of Crispy Chicken Wings in 2020, and by January 2021, Crispy Chicken Wings were all that Taco Bell fans were talking about. Now, the Crispy Chicken Wings are set to return to the chain's menu for a third consecutive year.

Try out the returning Crispy Chicken Wings at your nearest store starting January 19 (Image via Taco Bell)

For those who are yet to try them, Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings feature bone-in chicken wings that are fried in piping hot oil until they are extra crispy and coated with a blend of orange-colored Mexican queso seasoning. The bold Mexican seasoning adds an extra kick of flavor to the wings, thus setting them apart from the rest of the crowd.

Customers will be able to order the returning Crispy Chicken Wings in packs of five wings that are served with a free side of spicy ranch dipping sauce. Unlike last year when they cost $5.99, the Crispy Chicken Wings will now be available for a suggested price of $6.99.

Taco Bell @tacobell In 2023 we are prioritizing taking ourselves to Taco Bell. In 2023 we are prioritizing taking ourselves to Taco Bell.

Commemorating the Super Bowl game days, participating locations will also be offering a 'value bell' deal on the chicken wings. Customers will be able to try out the returning wings in a super-value 'Game Day Wings Box' that will come with eight crispy-fried Chicken Wings, four Crunchy Tacos, one Mexican Pizza, and two Spicy Ranch dips.

The Game Day Wings Box will be available for a suggested price of $22, and will be debuting on the chain's menu along with the wings on January 19, 2023.

