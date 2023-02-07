Lego Rivendell set: Release date, where to buy, features, price, and more

The Lord of the Rings fandom is at an all-time high as Lego teases its first-in-a-decade LOTR-themed set.

The toy brand has teased a much-awaited Rivendell set which is expected to be released on March 1, 2023. The grand return to Middle-Earth was teased by a one-second video shared on the toy brand's social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram.

As the 'One Ring' falls to the ground, a reflection of Rivendell can be seen in the ring. The reflection reveals a glimpse of a location resembling 'The Council of Elrond' from 'The Fellowship of the Ring', albeit with limited clarity.

A small blurry figure with what appears to be a walking stick stands behind the dropped ring.

LEGO @LEGO_Group “And now at last it comes.

Time to see the journey through

What is now in pieces

Will be built anew”



Though the official updates about the price and the release date are yet to be announced by the company, multiple leaks over the last few months have hinted at a price point of $500, with a tentative release date of March 2023.

All you need to know about Lego The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set

A representative image of The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set (Image via Lego)

Whether your journey to the Middle Earth of the Lord of the Rings started with books or movies, there's no denying that it has been a journey worth living for. Now with the launch of the Lego Rivendell set, you can now get a chance to relieve that journey through a set that can be built and put in a showcase.

Expected to come with more than 6000-Lego pieces, the Rivendell set will be one massive do-it-yourself set from the brand.

The toy brand previously introduced a number of sets based on the trilogy in 2012 and 2013. Some Hobbit-based sets were even sold until 2014, but the Tolkien line has been on hiatus since then. After nearly a decade of anticipation, fans can relive the days of the Fellowship and travel through the world of Middle Earth by constructing Rivendell sets.

For the non-versed, Rivendell is a valley from J.R.R Tolkien's fictional world of Middle-earth. The tranquil valley is both a secure sanctuary and a magical Elven otherworld. Rivendell is a crucial place in both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, as it was here that the quest to destroy the "One Ring" began.

the Rivendell stands as a peaceful world in J.R.R. Tolkein's Middle-Earth (Image via The Lord of the Rings Wiki)

If we go by the lore, Lord of the Rings Rivendell 10316 should at least include figures of Aragorn, Gandalf, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Frodo, Sam, Merry, Pippin, Bilbo Baggins, Elrond, and Arwen as these were the brave men who set out on the quest to destroy the 'One Ring'.

Though we may soon get to hear an official announcement from Lego itself, you can rest assured that the much-awaited Rivendell set will be available in all major markets and channels, including the brand's web store and multiple toy retailers across the country.

