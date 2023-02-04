Dunkin’s Brown Brownie Batter Signature Latte: Ingredients, availability, deals, and all you need to know

Dunkin’ Donuts is welcoming the season of love with the first-ever Member-exclusive beverage on its menu. Starting February 1, all Dunkin’ rewards members can enjoy the all-new, member-exclusive Brownie Batter Signature Latte. Inspired by the chain's Brownie Batter Donut, the new latte joins the chain's menu as a permanent offering.

Since the new beverage is exclusive to the loyalty program members, it can only be ordered through the chain's app. Customers can enjoy the Brownie Batter Signature Latte at the nearest Dunkin' Donuts store or through pick-up and delivery orders made through the chain's app or website.

The all-new Brownie Batter Signature Latte is exclusive to Dunkin's loyalty program members (Image via Dunkin’ Donuts)

Customers who are not part of the loyalty program can join by signing up with a free account on Dunkin's app or through the website dunkinrewards.com. A loyalty program account not only allows you to order member-exclusive beverages but also earn reward points on your orders and enjoy other exciting offers at your favorite donut and coffeehouse chain.

All you need to know about Dunkin’ Donuts' Brownie Batter Signature Latte

With Brownie Batter Donut being one of the most loved donuts on the Dunkin' Donuts menu, there's no doubt that the new Latte inspired by it will leave fans crazy for it. Topped at 440 calories, the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte is available in Whole milk and Skim milk variants for all rewards program members across the country.

Taking inspiration from the beloved Brownie Batter Donut, the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte features a fusion of rich espresso and the gooey brownie batter flavor in a flavourful Latte beverage. Served with a topping of whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and festive sprinkles, the Member-exclusive latte can be enjoyed either iced or hot.

The Brownie Batter Signature Latte is inspired by the all-time favorite Brownie Batter Donut and will be available across the country starting February 1, 2023 (Image via Dunkin’ Donuts)

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering exciting deals to make your February special

The new Brownie Batter Signature Latte is not the only reason to celebrate this February, as the donut and coffeehouse chain is offering many other exciting deals and offers on some of its most beloved fan favorites. Whether you plan to visit your nearest Dunkin’ Donuts store on your own or with your other half, you are guaranteed to have a rewarding experience at the donut and coffeehouse chain.

Talking about rewards, the donut and coffeehouse chain is offering something special for its loyalty program members. Starting February 1, all Dunkin’ Rewards members will be able to score a half-dozen donuts for as low as $3. The offer is available at all participating locations and can be availed until February 12, 2023. It is limited to one redemption per member.

Some of the other limited-time app offers include:

*Order ahead on the chain's app throughout February to get a $2 Medium Cold Brew every day for the whole month. Available until February 28.

* Make any in-app purchase of $1 or more to get a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. The deal can only be claimed once per member.

*Grab a free order of Bagel Minis with the purchase of any hot or cold beverage in the app. It can only be redeemed once per member.

*Get a free Stuffed Biscuit Bite with all orders of any hot or cold beverage. Available on app orders only and limited to one redemption per member.

The above-mentioned offers are only available to Dunkin’ loyalty program members who purchase through the chain's app. Most offers are available until February 28, and customers can find them in the 'offer section' on the chain's app. Offer availability is limited to all participating locations across the country.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is an American multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain, as well as a quick-service restaurant. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain has its stores spread across 12,900 locations around the globe.

Apart from doughnuts and coffee, the chain also serves a wide range of other baked treats, frozen beverages, hot beverages, sandwiches, soft drinks, and much more.

