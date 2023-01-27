Huddle House’s Sweet & Savory French Toast line-up explored

The Huddle House is adding color to its breakfast offerings with the return of the Sweet & Savory French Toast line-up. Returning on customer demand, the sweet and savory breakfast line-up will be available across the country starting January 31. Featuring grilled Vienna bread slices at its heart, the returning line-up is smothered in the brand's signature cinnamon batter, ensuring hearty flavors that leave you wanting more.

Customers can enjoy returning favorites at the nearest Huddle House restaurant or through orders made via the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. The limited-time offering can be enjoyed à-la-carte at the suggested price of $7.99 and will be available at all participating locations across the country.

Blueberry Cheesecake Topped French Toast and the Apple Streusel Topped French Toast from the returning Sweet & Savory French Toast line-up (Image via Huddle House)

The restaurant chain announced the return of the Sweet & Savory French Toast line-up through a press release, with Kirk Biondi, Executive Chef, Huddle House, quoting:

“We are delighted to bring back this fan favorite featuring four deliciously sweet and savory options.”

Briefing customers about the returning favorites, the Executive Chef added:

“Our Sweet & Savory French Toast may be enjoyed for breakfast or any time of day, whether you order them as a breakfast platter or add them to a meal to sweeten your dining experience, starting at only $7.99.”

What is so special about Huddle House’s Sweet & Savory French Toast line-up?

Delivering a sweet and savory breakfast experience to all Huddle House fans, the returning Sweet & Savory French Toast line-up has been a fan favorite ever since its first debut on the chain's menu. Bringing together the goodness of the chain's signature cinnamon batter and the iconic Vienna bread, the returning breakfast line-up leaves you craving more.

Though there's still almost a week before the breakfast favorites return to the menu, you can try satiating your excitement with this sneak peek:

Blueberry Cheesecake Topped French Toast

The Blueberry Cheesecake Topped French Toast comes with three slices of soft and fluffy Vienna bread which is dipped in the brand's signature cinnamon batter. The batter-dipped bread is then grilled and topped with a blueberry compote, powdered sugar, and served with a topping of whipped cream cheese. Customers will be able to enjoy the Blueberry Cheesecake Topped French Toast for a suggested price of $7.99.

Huddle house's Blueberry Cheesecake Topped French Toast returns to the menu (Image via Huddle House)

Cinnamon Pecan Topped French Toast

Cinnamon Pecan Topped French Toast comes with three Vienna bread slices which are dipped in cinnamon batter and grilled to perfection. The soft bread is then topped with cinnamon sugar sauce, chopped pecans, and powdered sugar. Customers can get the Cinnamon Pecan Topped French Toast for a suggested price of $7.99.

Caramel Bacon Pecan Topped French Toast

The Caramel Bacon Pecan Topped French Toast features three Vienna bread slices, dipped in cinnamon batter and grilled to perfection. The soft, fluffy bread is then topped with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped pecans, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar. Customers can order the Caramel Bacon Pecan Topped French Toast starting January 31 for a suggested price of $7.99.

Apple Streusel Topped French Toast

Last but not least, the Apple Streusel Topped French Toast features three slices of soft Vienna bread dipped in the brand's signature cinnamon batter. The soft, fluffy bread is grilled and topped with warm apples, cinnamon crunch streusel, caramel sauce, powdered sugar, and served with a whipped cream cheese topping. Customers can order the Apple Streusel Topped French Toast starting January 31 for a suggested price of $7.99.

Huddle House's Apple Streusel Topped French Toast is coming back on the menu (Imaage via Huddle House)

Customers who want more from the savory toast can enjoy them as a breakfast platter by adding two farm-fresh eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and country or turkey sausage, for an additional charge. Apparently, you can also enjoy two slices of the returning Sweet & Savory French Toast line-up with any entree of your choice for an additional charge of $2.99.

Founded by John Sparks in April 1964, Huddle House is an American casual dining restaurant franchisor. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the restaurant chain has a total of 339 restaurants spread across 23 different states. Most of the chain's restaurants are concentrated in the southeast regions of the United States and serve food all day.

The restaurant chain offers an exhaustive menu that includes food service, waffles, multiple breakfast options, eggs, lunch, dinner, beverages, snacks, and much more.

