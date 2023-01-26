Why do you need to sign a waiver to try Campbell’s new Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup? Details revealed

Campbell’s Chunky is introducing a new soup to the market which is so hot that you have to sign a waiver even before you try it.

The new limited-time 'Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup' will be available starting January 27 for the first 500 customers who are ready to sign a waiver stating they are ready to handle the heat. The waiver will be available on the website - ChunkySpicyWaiver.com.

Available for a limited time, the new soup is the hottest addition to the brand's spicy line introduced in 2022, which includes - Spicy Chicken Noodles, Spicy Steak and Potato, Spicy Sirloin Burger, Spicy Chicken, and Sausage Gumbo.

Customers who are really looking forward to taking up the challenge can sign the 'waiver' beginning January 27 at 1 pm ET to get a sample of the extra hot Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup.

Every can of Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle will be available with a cool-off kit, featuring a cooling towel, fan, sweatband, and tissues, ensuring that you can get through the heat.

The brand took to its website to announce the hot news, with Kristina Moses, brand manager at Campbell’s Chunky, quoting:

“We’ve seen a tremendous response to our Chunky spicy lineup and fans keep asking for more.”

Briefing customers about the new hot soup, the brand manager added:

“As our spiciest soup to date from Chunky, Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle answers the call for more heat, and we’re excited to see how many brave consumers are willing to sign the "waiver" for the chance to try.”

How hot is Campbell’s new Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup?

the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup comes with a cool-off kit (Image via Campbell’s Chunky)

Although the brand states that the waiver is a joke and is not legally binding, there's no denying that the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is the hottest entry to the brand's spicy line.

When measured by the Scoville Heat Unit scale (used to measure the spiciness of peppers), Campbell’s Chunky's Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is nearly thirteen times spicier than the brand's regular Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup (which is also considered to be super hot).

The new Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup packs the savory flavors of chicken and vegetables in an extra hot and spicy soup that may leave your tastebuds on fire.

Customers who are looking forward to trying the sample should try making the best use of the accompanying cool-off kit, as you will really need it. Milk-based sweet drinks like chocolate milk or a milkshake can greatly help control the heat from Campbell’s Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup.

Founded in 1869, Campbell Soup Company a.k.a Campbell’s is an American processed food and snack company. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company has been providing delicious and affordable food and beverages for more than 150 years.

The company's portfolio includes some of the most iconic snack brands such as - Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson, and V8.

The company produces a wide range of soups and other canned meals, baked goods, beverages, and snacks that are sold all across the country under the name of its multiple brands.

