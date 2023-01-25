When will Oreo launch its new flavor ‘The Most Oreo Oreo?’ Details explored

Everyone's favorite cookie brand, Oreo, is taking a giant leap into the Metaverse with the introduction of a limited-edition cookie The Most Oreo Oreo. The newly introduced cookie offers a one-of-a-kind cookie experience to fans across the country. The new limited-edition cookie allows fans to play and explore a digital world called OREOVERSE. The OREOVERSE offers a number of cookie-themed games that fans can play and get the chance to win unexpected prizes, including a $50,000 grand prize.

While the new cookies will be available in stores nationwide starting January 30, 2023, customers can grab pre-sale packs on Oreo.com. The limited-edition cookie will be available for a short span of time at all prominent retail and grocery stores across the country.

Commemorating the giant leap, the cookie brand is also arranging for a hard launch of the new cookie and OREOVERSE with Martha Stewart, a longtime brand fan and homemaking icon. Customers can tune in to the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages on Monday, January 30 at 10:00 am, to experience Martha's OREOVERSE excursion.

The cookie brand announced the big news through a press release, with Julia Rosenbloom, Senior Brand Manager, quoting:

"We're so excited to enter the metaverse! OREO is a cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit,"

Briefing fans about the whole new cookie experience, the Senior Brand Manager added:

"The Most OREO OREO cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will 'dunk into' the new OREOVERSE world."

What is so special about The Most OREO OREO

pre-order the Most OREO OREO cookie from Oreo.com (Image via Oreo)

Oreo took a giant leap into the Metaverse with the debut of its new limited-edition cookie. While not every fan would be equally interested in the brand's OREOVERSE, 'The Most OREO OREO' cookie is sure to grab everyone's attention. Available in 21-gram packs of a single cookie, the new Oreo cookie can be pre-ordered from the brand's website, Oreo.com.

A playful touch to your favorite cookie experience, the Most OREO OREO cookie comes with two chocolate-flavored base cakes that are playfully packed with 'Most Stuff' levels of creme, along with a real OREO grind mix in the creme. The new cookie is literally a fat oreo cookie filled with Oreo itself. On top of the creamy and playful cookie experience, the new cookie also opens up a space in the metaverse for OREO lovers—the OREOVERSE.

scan the QR code on the Most OREO OREO cookie wrapper to enter the OREOVERSE (Image via Oreo)

OREOVERSE allows fans to enjoy a wide variety of games that are based on their favorite cookies. Some of the most anticipated games in the OREOVERSE include "Stack Stuf" and "Rocket Stuf".

While "Stack Stuf" lets you build stacks of new cookies, "Rocket Stuf" lets you inflate the Most OREO OREO cookies and aim for the stars. Oreo fans can join the OREOVERSE in Meta Horizon Worlds or on OREOVERSE.OREO.com.

Customers will also be able to join the OREO-inspired virtual reality world by scanning a QR code on the new cookie packet.

Poll : 0 votes