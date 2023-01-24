Arby’s launches new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich for a limited time

Arby’s is welcoming 2023 with a new savory offering on its menu. The Georgia-based fast food restaurant chain is making the celebrations even more fun by debuting a new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich. Loaded with the goodness of seasoned steak slices, the drool-worthy sandwich will be available across the country for an extremely limited time.

Available at all participating locations starting January 23, the new sandwich can be enjoyed at a suggested price of $7.29. Orders for the Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich can be placed at the nearest Arby’s store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

the Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich will be available for a limited time (Image via Arby’s)

The fast food chain has not hinted at how long the new sandwich will be available, therefore customers who want to try it out are advised to order it at the earliest.

All you need to know about Arby’s Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich

Steak fans will be amused to hear that their favorite meat is taking over Arby’s menu once again with the introduction of the chain's new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich. Available for a limited time, the new sandwich offers a hearty snacking experience to loyal steak fans.

The Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich comes with thin slices of ribeye steak, crispy onions, melty Swiss cheese, and garlic aioli, all sandwiched between a toasted specialty roll. The steak used for the sandwich has smokey flavors and is seasoned with black pepper, salt, thyme, and garlic. Customers can enjoy the new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich for a suggested price of $7.29.

the new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich (Image via Arby’s)

Those who want more from their Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich can turn it into a combo meal at a starting price of $10.39. The combo meal comes with a side of curly fries and a beverage of your choice.

Nutritional facts of the new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich

Whether you have been trying to lose some weight or just want to keep your calories in check, it is pretty important to be aware of the nutritional value of what you eat. For those who have been wondering, here are the nutritional facts of the new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich:

Serving Weight 215 grams Calories 630 calories Calories from fat 340 calories Total Fats 38 grams Saturated Fats 14 grams Sodium 1070 milligrams Sugar 6 grams Carbs 41 grams Protein 29 grams

The above-mentioned values are derived on the basis of a regular Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich. It should be noted that making a meal or customizing the sandwich in any way can drastically affect the nutritional value of the sandwich.

Founded by Forrest Raffel and Leroy Raffel on July 23, 1964, Arby’s is an American fast-food chain with restaurants in more than 3,472 locations across the world. Headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, the fast food chain has been ranked as America's second-largest sandwich chain (2017). The fast food chain is owned by Inspire Brands, along with its sister chain, Buffalo Wild Wings.

The fast food chain serves a wide range of Roast Beef, Beef and Cheddar sandwiches, Greek Gyros, its iconic Curly and Crinkled fries, desserts, quick snacks, beverages, and much more. Arby’s is also involved in the gourmet food business with its ready-to-cook frozen fries and sauces that are available in grocery stores across the US.

