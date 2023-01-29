Popeyes introduces new Shrimp Roll to its seafood menu

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking forward to expanding its seafood menu as it recently introduced a new Shrimp Roll. The test item can be enjoyed at limited locations starting January 28, including Lantana, Florida.

Available in limited locations across the country, the Shrimp Roll features the chain's iconic popcorn shrimp in a savory roll. The new test item joins the chain's seafood menu for a very limited time.

Customers will be able to try out the Shrimp Roll at a starting price of $3.99 at all participating locations across the country. It is not certain if the test item will be available to order for pick-up or deliveries, as they are rarely available on the mobile app or website menu. The fast food chain has not introduced the item at a nationwide level for now, but similar plans may be in store for the future.

The new Shrimp Roll will be avaialble as a test item at limited loactions, including Lantana, Florida, at a suggested price of $3.99 (Image via Popeyes)

The fast food chain has also not hinted at how long Popeyes Shrimp Roll will be available on the menu, so customers are advised to try it out at the earliest possible date.

All you need to know about Popeyes Shrimp Roll

Popeyes is a name that is synonymous with chicken, but that is not all that the fast food chain is good at. From Cajun Fries to Biscuits, Popcorn Shrimp to Mac & Cheese, the Florida-based fast food chain offers an exhaustive menu for food lovers across the country. If you still think that the chain's menu lacks a bit when you want a filling meal with anything other than chicken, then the new Shrimp Roll may seem like the perfect answer for your hunger.

Available across limited participating locations, Popeyes Shrimp Roll features the chain's most iconic seafood item - the popcorn shrimp - which is paired with crunchy shredded green-leaf lettuce, two slices of crisp dill pickles, and savory blackened tartar sauce.

The all-new Shrimp Roll features the chain's crispy Popcorn Chicken at its heart along with leafy green lettuce, pickles, and blackened tartar sauce (Image via Popeyes)

The chain serves the limited time Shrimp Roll on a buttery toasted brioche hoagie for a suggested price of $3.99. Customers can also get the Shrimp Roll as a meal for $6.89, which comes with a side and a drink of your choice.

Though the fast food chain has served a wide range of Shrimp-based items on its menu for a long time, the Popcorn Shrimp has become an all-time favorite across the country. It is made with high-quality shrimp and is flavored with a blend of Louisiana-style herbs and spices. The hand-battered shrimps are then fried in a piping hot oil which gives them an iconic crispy and crunchy texture.

The fast food chain serves its Popcorn Chicken as a '1/4 lb Popcorn Shrimp combo' for a suggested price of $10.99. The combo meal comes with 1/4 lbs of Popcorn Shrimp, a regular side, a small drink of your choice, and a biscuit.

the 1/4 lb Popcorn Shrimp Combo comes with a regular side, a small drink of your choice, and a biscuit, and is available at a suggested price of $10.99 (Image via Popeyes)

Founded in 1972, Popeyēs Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., a.k.a. Popeyes, is a chain of American multinational fried chicken fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the chain has restaurants in more than 3,700 locations worldwide.

Currently a subsidiary of Toronto-based company Restaurant Brands International, the chain has stores in more than 46 states in the United States. The fried chicken fast food chain specializes in fried chicken, fried chicken-based sandwiches, french fries, seafood, vegetable biscuits, and Cajun cuisine

Poll : 0 votes