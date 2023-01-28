All you need to know about TGI Fridays’ Feast for Two menu

Right in time for Valentine's Day, TGI Fridays has introduced a limited-time value deal designed to please both your taste buds and your wallets. Starting January 24, the Texas-based fast food restaurant chain will be serving the super-value Feast for Two menu, which offers a complete three-course meal starting as low as $28.

Available until April 3, the value deal comes with an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert that can be shared by two people. The limited-time deal is offered at three-tiered price points - $28, $38, and $48 - and will be available at all participating locations across the country.

Since the deal is only available for dine-in orders, customers may have to go the extra mile to satiate their cravings.

The Limited Time Feast for Two menu is only available for dine-in orders (Image via TGI Fridays)

The fast food chain announced the debut of the Feast for Two menu through a press release, with Brandon Coleman III, Chief Marketing Officer, saying:

"At TGI Fridāys, we're all about celebrating, and with our new Fridays Feast menu, you can do it big at an unbeatable price."

Briefing customers about the three-course meal, the CMO added:

"With Valentine's Day right around the corner, this delicious three-course meal is the perfect way to celebrate with someone you love without breaking the bank."

What is TGI Fridays' Feast for Two menu offering?

All good things call for a celebration, and there can be no better way to celebrate than enjoying a hearty and filling meal with a loved one. With the new Feast for Two menu, customers can now enjoy TGI Fridays favorites with their loved ones, all without burning a hole in their pocket.

Before you head to the restaurant, here's a sneak peek of the menu:

FEAST Tier Entrees ($28)

FEAST Tier Entrees can be enjoyed at $28 (Image via TGI Fridāys)

Enjoy the Super Value Feast Tier Entrees at $28. The value deal features the new Fettuccini Alfredo with chicken, Cheeseburger or Caesar Salad with chicken. Don't forget to pair it up with drinks of your choice that may be available at an additional cost.

FEASTIER Tier Entrees ($38)

FEASTIER Tier Entrees can be enjoyed at $38 (Image via TGI Fridāys)

Get feasting on the FEASTIER Tier Entrees at $38. The Feastier tier comes with the TGI Fridays' Signature Whiskey-Glazed Burger, crisp-fried Shrimp, Million Dollar Cobb with Chicken or Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta. You can pair it up with drinks of your choice that may be available at an additional cost.

FEASTIEST Tier Entrees ($48)

FEASTIEST Tier Entrees can be enjoyed at $48 (Image via TGI Fridays)

Satiate a big hunger with TGI Fridays' Feastiest Tier Entrees at $48. The big-value-meal features the chain's iconic Big Ribs with your choice of sauce, Sizzling Whiskey-Glazed Flat Iron Steak, Crispy Whiskey Combo or New Twin Lobster Tails. Enhance your feasting experience by adding additional drinks of your choice that may be available at an additional cost.

As mentioned earlier, the limited-time Feast for Two menu is only available for dine-in orders until April 3, so customers may have to visit the nearest TGI Fridays restaurant to enjoy the deal.

