Monster High Chucky Dolls: Release date, where to buy, and all you need to know 

With the popularity of horror thriller-themed dolls increasing every day, Mattel has announced the launch of two new Monster High horror icons. Joining the collection next month, the new release includes Chucky and Tiffany from Bride of Chucky, who will be getting their own dolls. Hitting stores starting May 1, 2023, the limited-edition dolls will be available for grabs all across the country.

Part of the brand's "Skullector" line, the new dolls were teased on the brand's Instagram page this week. The social media post shows the killer duo holding hands, along with a glimpse of their bright and deadly eyes. The dark-themed post sets the right mood for Chucky fans, leaving them excited about the upcoming dolls.

While more details about the pricing and availability of the two new Monster High dolls are expected to be shared by the brand in the coming days, it is believed that the limited-edition dolls will be available for purchase on the brand's website - creations.mattel.com. Fans looking to get their hands on the new dolls are advised to follow the brand's social media pages to stay up-to-date on further details.

All you need to know about Monster High Chucky and Tifanny Dolls

While Barbie may be one of the most popular princess franchisees, Chucky is one of the most loved horror icons. The launch of the two new Monster High Chucky Dolls happens to be a much-awaited gift for horror fans across the country. While the dolls in the "Skullector" line are known to sell out quickly, fans can't help but be hopeful and excited for the major release.

For the unversed, the standard line of Monster High dolls usually depicts the daughters of classic monsters. On that note, Mattel has also recently started turning modern horror icons like Chucky, The Shining, Stephen King’s IT, Beetlejuice, Gremlins 2, Elvira, and more into limited-edition collectible dolls.

Chucky and Tiffany from Bride of Chucky are expected to hit stores starting May 1, 2023 (Image via Mattel/Monster High)

As mentioned earlier, the two new dolls will be available all across the country starting May 1, 2023. As of now, the brand has not hinted at an expected price, availability, or more details about the upcoming dolls, but fans can expect to pay a comparatively higher amount for the horror dolls. Considering that the brand's past launches were available on the official website - creations.mattel.com - the new dolls are also expected to be available for purchase on the same platform.

Founded in January 1945, by Harold Matson, Elliot Handler, and Ruth Handler, Mattel, Inc. is an American multinational toy manufacturing company. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, the company has a presence in over 35 countries and sells products in more than 150 countries.

Apart from Monster High, the toy manufacturing company has many other brands under its wing, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pinky:st., Matchbox, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Polly Pocket, UNO, Mega, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, Ever After High, My Scene, Enchantimals, and more.

Poll : 0 votes