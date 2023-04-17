"Needs to happen": Taylor Swift Lego Lover House idea receives 10,000 supporters

Honoring popular global singer Taylor Swift, the new Taylor Swift Lego Lover House idea is garnering massive support from fans across the globe. Posted on the Lego Ideas website by a user named Lucy33, the set has already been backed by over 10,000 supporters. With the project crossing the milestone of 10,000 supporters, it has officially entered Lego's review phase.

The Taylor Swift – Lover House project by Lucy33 takes inspiration from the house inside a snow globe in Taylor's 2019 music video for Lover. The new digitally-created project is made up of 2,460 Lego pieces and comes with seven different Taylor Swift minifigures. While each of the seven minifigures represents different eras, the rooms in the house represent different albums from the singer.

The Taylor Swift Lego Lover House idea has been backed by over 10,000 supporters (Image via Lucy33/Lego Ideas)

The Taylor Swift Lego Lover House project, which has already received the backing of over 10,000 supporters, has left the singer's fans amused. Ever since the news started making rounds on the internet, Swifties have been showering social media with expressions of appreciation and excitement for the new Lego project. Manifesting the project to be turned into a real Lego set, a user tweeted:

Taylor Swift Lego Lover House enters Lego's Review Phase after receiving 10,000 supporters

First posted on the LEGO Ideas website on December 1, 2022, by Lucy33, the Taylor Swift Lego Lover House project is the second such project to be backed by over 10,000 supporters.

In November 2022, a Lover House project by FrillyBadger084 also achieved 10,000 supporters on Lego Ideas. With both projects crossing the 10,000 supporters milestone, they have officially entered Lego's Review Phase.

Lego's Review Phase usually involves the review of qualifying projects by a specifically composed "LEGO Review Board" of designers, product managers, and other key team members. The board members examine the idea and build concept models to determine if the concept meets the standards of a LEGO product.

Factors like playability, safety, and compatibility with the LEGO brand are tested throughout this process, and every potential LEGO product has to go through a similar process.

The review process for Lucy33's Taylor Swift Lego Lover House project begins in May 2023 (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Lego Ideas)

As per the comments from the toy brand on the project page, the LEGO Review for Taylor Swift Lego Lover House begins in May 2023. The lengthy process, which can take several months, will be crucial in helping the brand decide if the project is a "go/no go." If everything works out well, an official set based on the project can be developed and sold under the Lego brand.

Founded in the 1900s, Lego Group is a global privately-held company that manufactures a wide range of plastic construction toys. The Billund, Denmark-based company has its businesses spread all across the globe and sells its toy products in more than 150 countries.

The toy brand's flagship product is a plastic brick available in various shapes and sizes and can be combined to create complex figures and sceneries.

