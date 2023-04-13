"Filthy act to get some money": Starbucks trolled for cashing in on Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup as menu goes viral

Starbucks recently apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans after an undisclosed location of the chain seemingly tried to use the singer's breakup as a promotional gimmick. An image shared by a Twitter user showed a sign displayed at a store that read, "Which Taylor Swift ex are you?" and went on to name different drinks along with the names of Taylor's ex-partners. The list included the names like Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, and even Joe Alwyn.

While there has been no confirmation from either Swift or Alwyn, there have been speculations that the two have broken up after being together for six years. Needless to say, the sign didn't sit well with the Anti-Hero singer's fans. The sign seemed to have been the brainchild of an employee at that particular store, but it left Swifties (the singer's fans) enraged.

They flooded Twitter with their opinions on the sign, with many calling it disgusting that the brand used the singer's supposed breakup as a promotional gimmick.

However, as soon as the popular coffee chain found out about the sign, they issued a statement, saying that the sign has been removed. Starbucks also said that the sign wasn't approved by the team and apologized to Swift's fans.

However, Swifties who had already had enough of the drama were disgusted with people's insincere attitude towards the singer's personal life. They continued flooding Twitter, venting their anger, disgust, and other feelings against the coffeehouse chain.

Starbucks sign that used Taylor Swift's break up to promote drinks faced immense backlash on Twitter

News that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had split up after a six-year-long relationship has left the internet in a wild uproar. However, nobody had the slightest idea that some of the most popular brands would try to use the break-up as a promotional opportunity. The relationship between Swift and Joe was quite commonly known to people but fans claimed that using their breakup for marketing was disgusting.

Fans who saw pictures of the sign displayed at the store found that the sign was out of line, especially coming from a brand like Starbucks. Enraged with how Taylor's break-up was being used as a trend to gather views and outreach, fans couldn't help but feel disappointed with the coffeehouse chain.

Taylor Alison Swift is an American singer-songwriter with over 500 Awards to her name, including 12 Grammies (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Several fans took to social media to call out the brand for using such cheap marketing tactics. Fans have been continuously showering social media with their opinions and are demanding that the chain be canceled for the sign.

Å✧ @geminibaby03 @midnightstrack2 That Starbucks needs to be canceled rn cuz that is way out of line!! #cancelstarbucks @midnightstrack2 That Starbucks needs to be canceled rn cuz that is way out of line!! #cancelstarbucks

While some of the flak is well deserved, it cannot be ignored that Starbucks isn't responsible for making the boards in stores. Some fans who were aware of this did not hesitate in sharing the same with their peers.

() @pakemeapake @swiftiness1989 @blessedswifty @Starbucks @taylorswift13 The barista’s of the individual store are in charge of making the board not the Starbucks corporate, they prob thought it was light hearted fun… @swiftiness1989 @blessedswifty @Starbucks @taylorswift13 The barista’s of the individual store are in charge of making the board not the Starbucks corporate, they prob thought it was light hearted fun…

Marti @marteanah @devaanshimehta_ @iamsahil555 @misamericana @Starbucks It’s not the PR team that makes this signs it’s literally just the employees at the store @devaanshimehta_ @iamsahil555 @misamericana @Starbucks It’s not the PR team that makes this signs it’s literally just the employees at the store

Earlier in 2022, employees at a specific Starbucks store had put up Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard tip jars. The coffee chain faced backlash even at the time as the former couple was embroiled in a defamation trial.

However, this time around, Starbucks was not the only brand that faced the heat for taking a dig at Taylor's break-up. The popular language learning app, Duolingo, has also faced serious criticism for using Taylor's break-up for promotional gimmicks.

The language learning app received flak for posting a video of its mascot, Duo, on Cornelia Street. The video was captioned, "Making my final pilgrimage to Cornelia Street to offer my condolences." Swift's song Cornelia Street from her album Lover is believed by Swifties to have been written about Joe Alwyn.

