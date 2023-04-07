Starbucks Blue Raspberry Cloud: All you need to know as internet goes crazy over drink

Starbucks UK is welcoming spring with the launch of a new chilled and fruity drink - the Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino. Loaded with the goodness of blue raspberries and sugar crystals, the new drink offers a hint of summer blues. Available in stores starting April 6, 2023, the refreshing new drink has the internet going crazy for it.

From the blue shades of the drink to the rumors of the chain using the lyrics from Taylor Swift's song for a promotional campaign, the new drink is getting all due attention from Swifties (Taylor Swift's fandom name) across the globe. Exclusive to stores in the United Kingdom, the new drink can be enjoyed all across the country for only ten days.

the new Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino welcomes spring with a refreshing and fruity drink (Image via Stārbucks UK)

Available at a suggested price of £5.20 (over $6.45), the new chilled drink can be ordered from the nearest location or through the chain's app for pick-up and deliveries.

Starbucks uses lyrics from Taylor Swift's new song to promote the new Starbucks Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino

Was the launch of the new Starbucks Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino the perfect coincidence or a well-thought-about Easter egg? Swifties have been speculating that the chain has used lyrics from the new song Cruel Summer in a new promotional campaign for the new Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino.

The campaign poster that has left fans going crazy for the drink reads:

"It's new and its...Blue."

While there has been no confirmation of a partnership between Taylor Swift and the coffeehouse chain, fans are wondering if the chain's a Swiftie. On top of the rumored lyrical campaign, the new drink also runs high on the blue color, giving fans another hint of its resemblance to The Eras Tour.

Soon after the official Twitter page for the singer's tour posted about the drink, fans across the globe couldn't help but take the new Starbucks Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino as Taylor’s drink.

As of now, the Twitter post has received over 3,466 retweets, 178 comments, and more than 37.4k likes. From asking the chain if they are a Swiftie to sharing how they want to try it at the earliest, fans have been continuously showering the tweet with tens and hundreds of comments.

While most fans are excited about the new drink, there have also been those who either think it's fake or such a drink does not exist.

However, the new Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino is already available to order on the Starbucks UK website at https://www.starbucks.co.uk/menu/product/191667. The new drink can also be ordered through several delivery partners, including Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo. Sadly, the new and refreshing frappucino does not seem to be available in markets other than the United Kingdom.

What does the new Starbucks Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino tastes like

The new Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino offers a refreshing and fruity drink that is high in blue raspberry candy flavor (Image via Stārbucks UK)

Exclusively available in stores across the United Kingdom for ten days, the new Starbucks Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino offers a “dreamy creamy” frappuccino that is high in blue raspberry candy flavor and comes topped with whipped cream and pale blue crunchy sugar sprinkles. Priced at over £5.20 (or around $6.45), the new drink is made using whole milk.

Packing over 344 calories, the new drink offers a refreshing and fruity flavor that goes perfectly well with the changing weather this spring. Customers who want to enjoy the new chilled drink can get it from the nearest store starting April 6, 2023, or order it for pick-up and deliveries from the chain's app or website.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks is an American multinational chain of roastery reserves and coffeehouses. With its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

As a coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, the Seattle-based giant specializes in coffee and coffee-based beverages and also serves smoothies, teas, baked sweets, quick snacks, and sandwiches. The chain is also famous for its core range, limited-edition, and seasonal merchandise that includes cups, tumblers, and much more.

