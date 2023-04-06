Stanley x Starbucks cups: Where to buy and all you need to know

Starbucks fans looking to add new cups to their collection can now get their hands on exclusive Stanley x Starbucks cups that have recently been launched in Thailand. Popularly known for their car-friendly designs and keeping drinks cool for longer, the Stanley Cups are one of the most sought-after merch for fans across the globe. Available in a wide range of color and style variants, the new cups are exclusively being sold in stores across Thailand.

While Stanley cups have long been available in stores across the globe, it's not easy to get the recent limited-edition cups. As of now, one of the most popular cups that fans are going after is the new limited-edition Adventure Quencher Tumbler, which is available in a number of colors and prints, including the most sought after light mint/aqua cup with a peach top and a matching straw.

The most sought-after Stanley x Starbucks cups for now is a light mint/aqua cup with a peach top and a matching straw (Image via Starbucks Thailand)

The limited-edition Stanley x Starbucks cups can be brought from third-party sellers or reseller websites

As mentioned earlier, the limited-edition Stanley x Starbucks cups are exclusively available in stores across Thailand and won't be available outside the country. However, fans can still get their hands on the exclusive merch from several third-party sellers and websites.

With merch collection becoming one of the most prominent hobbies, multiple people and websites across the globe have started treating it as a successful demand-and-supply business module. As soon as a new merch is launched, these people buy as much stock of the product as sell it at comparatively higher prices through their websites or through reselling mediums like Ebay.

While this practice often hurts fans who want to get limited-edition merchs for themselves, it also helps customers from different countries who wouldn't have been able to have access to regional-exclusive merch. As such, the Stanley x Starbucks cups are also available through merch sellers and resellers.

Fans can find numerous listings of the limited-edition cups in various colors and designs on reseller websites. Some of the most-sought after cups are also available on merch websites like mermaidsmocha.com. However, the prices of the limited-edition cups may vary greatly from the actual pricing.

A listing of the limited-edition Stanley x Starbucks cups on Ebay (Image via Ebay)

Fans who want to get their hands on the Stanley x Starbucks cups are advised to make sure that they are buying them from trusted resellers or websites. Moreover, they are advised to be vigilant against fakes.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks is an American multinational chain of roastery reserves and coffeehouses. With its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

As a coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, the Seattle-based giant specializes in coffee and coffee-based beverages and also serves smoothies, teas, baked sweets, quick snacks, and sandwiches. The chain is also famous for its core range, limited-edition, and/or seasonal merchandise that includes cups, tumblers, and much more.

