"Sounds like a laxative": Starbucks olive oil coffee leaves internet divided 

On Wednesday, February 22, Starbucks introduced its new 'Oleato' range of coffees, which will come with a spoonful of Partanna olive oil. First introduced in the Italian market, the new Olive Oil-infused coffee is set to enter the US, UK, Japan, and the Middle East later this year.

The coffeehouse and brewery chain said that the olive oil adds a "velvety smooth" touch to their arabica drinks and helps uplift the coffee experience with an extraordinary new flavor and texture.

Customers can get the olive oil option in select lattes, iced shaken espresso, and the golden foam cold brew. While Starbucks believes that the innovation will allow customers to explore new possibilities and a transformational way to enjoy their daily coffee, fans of the chain feel otherwise.

The Oleato range offers select coffee beverages that come with a spoonful of Partanna cold-pressed olive oil (Image via Starbucks/Business Wire)

A Reddit thread about the news of the Oleato range of coffee has left fans divided as they share all sorts of hilarious and/or supportive comments about the new olive oil-infused coffee. Commenting on the same thread, a user said that the idea of coffee with olive oil sounded like a laxative to them.

How internet reacted to Starbucks' new olive oil coffee

Starbucks has over 20 outlets in Italy as the coffeehouse chain continuously tries to expand its business in the country (Image via Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Starbucks first entered the Italian market in 2018, and it was no small feat because the chain's first store in the country was met with heavy protests. Today, the coffeehouse and brewery chain has over 20 outlets in Italy.

The talk of the town right now, the olive-oil-infused coffee, has much to do with Italy, as Howard Schultz, Interim executive officer at the chain, shares how his trips to Milan led to the creation of the new coffee. For those who may not know, olive oil is one of the most important ingredients in Italian dishes.

We don't know whether the chain is trying to woo customers with the Italian 'Partanna' brand olive oil or just shooting arrows in the dark, but users on the internet sure don't like where things are going with Starbucks' new Oleato range of olive-oil infused coffee.

A Reddit user who felt that the distinct flavor of olive oil might not work with coffee said:

Another user, who seemed disgusted with the idea, said it sounded "gross."

One user added a memefied response to the matter and said:

Another user added a descriptive comment saying olive oil is good for your health, but they didn't forget to remind people that it doesn't taste like something you would like to add to your coffee.

Mentioning how it depends on their preference, one Reddit user said that they tried coffee with coconut oil, but it didn't work for them.

A Twitter user made an interesting point as they asked if the chain would use good olive oil. Considering the price of genuinely good olive oil, it sure makes sense.

Lucy @NikkiNorker



@lehighvalley But will it be good olive oil? Good olive oil is too expensive even for Starbucks' ridiculous prices.

The responses couldn't get any funnier, as another Twitter user shared how the combination could change the meaning of "doing a coffee run."

MH @hayatdam



@CNBC Merging the diuretic effects of coffee with the lubrication of olive oil is going to make Starbucks and other places install more bathroom space. Will give another interpretation of the term doing a coffee run.

As of now, nobody knows whether the new olive oil-infused coffee will be the next big thing for Starbucks or whether it will be just another disappointment. The Oleato range is expected to hit US markets sometime by the spring. Meanwhile, the UK, Japan, and Middle East markets may see the new drinks later this year.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

As a coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, Starbucks specializes in coffee and coffee-based beverages, but the chain also serves smoothies, teas, baked sweets, quick snacks, and sandwiches.

