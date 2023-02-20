Tim Hortons Non-Dairy Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk line-up explored

Tim Hortons has jolly news for customers as it brings back the Non-Dairy line-up.

The Toronto-based coffeehouse and restaurant chain is back with its non-Dairy Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk line-up, which will be available at all participating locations across the United States for a limited time.

Non-dairy options have always been in high demand among fans who are either lactose-intolerant or can't consume regular animal milk due to other reasons.

Available at all participating locations starting February 17, the Non-Dairy line-up will be offering three limited-time beverages made with plant-based Chobani Oatmilk.

The three returning non-dairy drinks made with Chobani Oatmilk, include Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew, Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte, and the Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Iced Latte. Customers can enjoy limited-time drinks at the nearest Tim Hortons store or through orders placed on the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

the Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk line-up is returning for a very limited time (Image via Tim Hortons)

The coffeehouse and restaurant chain has not hinted at how long the limited-time beverages will be available to order. Hence, customers who don't want to miss out on plant-based beverages should visit the nearest store at the earliest or order online.

The Chobani Oatmilk used for the beverages is a 100% plant-based dairy alternative that is loaded with the natural goodness of oats. Vegan-friendly, non-dairy Chobani oatmilk is an excellent choice for customers who are not allowed to consume animal milk due to medical reasons.

What is Tim Hortons Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk line-up offering?

Whether you are a coffee enthusiast or a seasoned veteran, there's no denying that Tim Hortons' brews can make any day better. From cold brews to lattes, espresso to cappuccino, the Toronto-based coffeehouse and restaurant chain offers everything that a coffee-lover's hearts can desire.

With the return of the Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk line-up, the chain not only allows fans to enjoy a plant-based dairy alternative, but also shares a sliver of hope for fans who have missed out on the chain's brews due to their underlying medical conditions.

Although it will only be available for a limited time, the Chobani Oatmilk-based Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk line-up is guaranteed to make hundreds and thousands of hearts flutter with its creamy and bold flavors.

the Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk line-up features plant-based Chobani oatmilk (Image via Tim Hortons)

For those who are yet to try out the creamy goodness, here's a sneak peek for you:

Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew

Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew offers a chilled cold brew coffee that is steeped for as long as 16 hours. Combined with a sweet-n-spicy blend of brown sugar and cinnamon, along with Chobani Oatmilk, the Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew offers a bold drink with a kick of its own.

The creamy, bold beverage is served with a generous sprinkle of cinnamon powder which gives it a character of its own. Customers can enjoy the cold brew at a starting price of $3.15.

Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte

The Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte combines freshly ground espresso with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors, along with creamy Chobani oatmilk. The rich and bold beverage is finished off with a generous sprinkle of cinnamon powder and is available at a starting price of around $3.49.

Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte (Image via Tim Hortons)

Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Iced Latte

Made with plant-based Chobani Oatmilk, the Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Iced Latte comes with a freshly ground espresso that is blended with brown sugar, cinnamon flavors, and creamy oatmilk.

Served over ice, the limited-time Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Iced Latte also comes with a topping of cinnamon powder and can be enjoyed at a starting price of $3.49.

All of the above-mentioned plant-based beverages will be available at all participating locations across the United States. Customers residing in Canada might also be able to find limited-time Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk drinks at participating stores.

Founded on May 17, 1964, by Tim Hortons and Jim Charade, Tim Hōrtons Inc. a.k.a. Tim Hortons (also called Tim's or Timmie's) is a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the coffeehouse and restaurant chain has its operations spread across 15 countries, including the United States.

With its restaurants spread across over 5,352 locations, the coffeehouse and restaurant chain has gained significant popularity for its beverages and food. Tim Hortons' menu includes several beverages and fast food items including - Coffee, Smoothies, Tea, Bagels, Breakfast, Donuts, Sandwiches, Wraps, and much more.

