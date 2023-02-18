Why is Coca-Cola rebranding Lilt Soda as Fanta’s new flavor? Details explored

On Tuesday, February 14, Coca-Cola announced the discontinuation of fan-favorite Lilt Soda from the U.K. markets in what is said to be a rebranding attempt. The beverage is being replaced by a rebranded soda that will be available under the Fanta brand name. Fans will get to enjoy the same fizzy flavors of Lilt in the new "Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit Soda."

Exclusively sold in regions of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Gibraltar, and Seychelles, Lilt was first introduced in 1975 and was nearing its 50th anniversary. But the old favorite has now been scrapped and will be available in a rebranded avatar as "Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit Soda" in the U.K. markets.

However, Lilt fans don't need to get all teary, as Coca-Cola has assured them that the taste and flavors of their favorite pineapple-grapefruit-beverage will remain exactly the same. Sales of Lilt Soda were discontinued starting on February 14, and now the beverage will only be available under the rebranded image of "Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit Soda."

Lilt Soda will now be available in a new avatar as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit soda, featuring the same nostalgic flavors (Image via Coca-Cola)

Though Coca-Cola has not hinted at the reasons behind the rebranding, business experts suggest that it is focused on streamlining the company's offerings and consolidating Lilt under the Fanta brand sodas. It is also speculated that the soda brand hopes to use Fanta's branding image to promote Lilt even further in the United Kingdom markets.

Does Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit taste similar to Lilt Soda?

February began with sad news for Lilt Fans across the U.K. as Coca-Cola announced that they would discontinue the Pineapple-grapefruit-beverage. The fizzy drink, which has been there for nearly 50 years, was one of the most sold 'tropical flavored' sodas in the United Kingdom.

But as things stand, all is not lost for fans because the soda company has rebranded Lilt as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit. This rebranding will not affect the nostalgic tropical flavors of your favorite beverage.

Coca-Cola has promised customers across the United Kingdom that the rebranding will only affect the name and packaging of the product, and everything else - from the fizziness to the flavors - remains the same.

The rebranded packaging of Lilt Soda as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit (Image via Coca-Cola)

Assuring fans that the taste of Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit will be the same as Lilt Soda, the brand issued an official statement with VP Martin Attock of Coca-Cola EuropaPacific Partners, quoting:

"Our main priority with this announcement is to reassure Lilt's loyal fanbase that absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to the iconic taste of the drink they know and love."

The rebranded beverage has already started making its way to the market. It will be available nationwide in the coming weeks. Fans can enjoy Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit in 300-ml cans, 500-ml bottles, and 2-liter bottles. A zero sugar-zero calorie version of the beverage will also be sold alongside the regular Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit Soda.

The pineapple & grapefruit beverage will be available in all major retail and grocery stores and online platforms. Fans across the United Kingdom can expect to get the beverage at a similar price to its predecessor, Lilt Soda.

