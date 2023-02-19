Super Nintendo World's Toadstool Café menu explored

Nintendo fans have finally found a hangout place of their own as the Super Nintendo World's Toadstool Café opened on February 17, 2023. Located at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, this cafe is a destination for gamers to relish their favorite snacks and meals. Starting from the interior of this themed-café to the menu, there's a special magic in every essence of this one-of-its-kind Nintendo café.

Coming to the food, the café's menu is divided into five categories, including Starters & Salads, Main Menu, Desserts, Kids Meal, and Beverages. Featuring a "carefully curated and eclectic menu perfected and prepared fresh daily by Chef Toad," the café delivers the best Mario experience to its customers. From Mario Burgers to Mt. Beanpole Cake, the '? Block Tiramisu' to Super Star Chicken Salad, the food at the Toadstool Café not just looks enticing but tastes heavenly as well.

The Mushroom Kingdom-themed café is located right behind a mushroom-shaped vibrant facade that leads to a world full of fun and exciting interiors from the Mario games. From knobby wood furniture to green warp tubes on the restaurant walls, yellow mystery boxes to serene images of the Mushroom kingdom outside the windows, the Toadstool Café takes one on a journey to Mario's world even before they order a special dish from Chef Toad's special menu.

From Mario & Luigi Burgers to Salads: Exploring the Super Nintendo World's Toadstool Café menu

Whether someone is an avid gamer or a food enthusiast, there's barely anyone who would like to miss out on the Mushroom World-themed dining experience at Super Nintendo World's Toadstool Café. From fun challenges to good food, and exciting games to friendly wagers, the Toadstool Café has everything one can ask for a good weekend.

Excited enough to know more? Check out this sneak peak of the food that Chef Toad will be cooking for all fans at the Mushroom World-themed Café.

Mario & Luigi Burgers

The Mario Burger features a bacon and mushroom cheeseburger that comes with a side of truffle fries. At $17, the burger also comes with Mario's hat and mustache sitting on top of the the bun. On the other hand, Luigi Burger features a pesto-grilled chicken sandwich that can be enjoyed for a similar price tag of $17. The burger also comes with Luigi's signature hat and mustache.

Mario & Luigi Burgers (Image via Universal Studios)

Super Mushroom Soup

Feeling low on power? Try out the Super Mushroom Soup to charge up with the creamy goodness of mushrooms. For a price tag of $10, customers can get a hot-n-creamy soup topped with crackers and served in a mushroom cap crockery.

Super Mushroom Soups (Image via Universal Studios)

Mt. Beanpole Cake

The Mt. Beanpole Cake offers a rich and sweet cake in the form of short and tall stacks leading to the Mario victory flagpole. The dessert is made by stacking multiple layers of Italian cookie cake, layers of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla cream on top of each other.

Mt. Beanpole Cake (Image via Universal Studios)

? Block Tiramisu

Ever wanted those '?' print mystery boxes to exist outside the game? Because now they do at the Toadstool Café.

The '? Block Tiramisu' offers a mystery-box-like dessert made up of five sugar cookies with a '?' printed on each of them. The power-up box is filled with layers of lady fingers and lots of whipped cream. The creamy dessert comes with a hearty swipe of raspberry sauce on the side and a secret Mario power-up printed on a piece of white chocolate.

? Block Tiramisu (Image via Universal Studios/Toadstool Café)

Super Star Chicken Salad & Yoshi's Favorite Fruit and Veggie Salad

For customers who prefer healthy foods, the Mushroom World-themed café offers two salad options, including Super Star Chicken Salad and Yoshi's Favorite Fruit and Veggie Salad.

The Super Star Chicken Salad offers a classic salad featuring grilled chicken, cabbage, romaine, tomatoes and mushrooms, along with star-shaped croutons, and a Super Star Parmesan cracker.

Meanwhile, Yoshi's Favorite Fruit and Veggie Salad offers a plate full of crunchy radishes, cucumbers, mushrooms, and tomatoes, lots of strawberries and blueberries, all tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette. It also comes with green polka-dotted croutons resembling Yoshi eggs and slices of star fruit.

Super Star Chicken Salad & Yoshi's Favorite Fruit and Veggie Salad (Image via Universal Studios/Toadstool Café)

Nintendo fans who are looking forward to experiencing the Mushroom World-themed café should try visiting the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park at the earliest for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Toadstool Caf.

