Häagen-Dazs Butter Cookie Cone ice cream: Flavors, price, availability, and all you need to know

Häagen-Dazs is welcoming the New Year with an all-new range of Butter Cookie Cones. The Minnesota-based ice cream brand is introducing the frozen ice cream cone dessert in four different flavors, including - Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Coffee. The latest innovation from the luxury ice cream brand combines everyone's favorite ice cream and butter cookies to deliver a joyful snacking experience.

The Butter Cookie Cone will be available in selected retail stores in the coming weeks, but nationwide availability is expected in April 2023. Customers can get their hands on the new Butter Cookie Cones at a retail price of $8.99, which may vary depending on the store of purchase. The new dessert will be distributed in 4ct boxes and will be available across the country throughout 2023.

Butter Cookie Cones are available in Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Coffee flavors (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

The ice cream company announced the launch of Butter Cookie Cones through a press release, with Elizabell Marquez, Chief Marketing Officer of Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, saying:

"Häagen-Dazs® is anything but ordinary and we wanted to bring an extraordinary innovation to our consumers this year that delivered on handheld ice cream trends across the dessert industry."

Briefing customers about the new Butter Cookie Cones, the Chief Marketing Officer of the Ice Cream Company added:

"Frozen snacks have experienced explosive growth over the years and as category leaders, we recognized an opportunity for the Butter Cookie Cone to deliver on next level indulgence consumers desire and only Häagen-Dazs® can deliver."

All you need to know about Häagen-Dazs' Butter Cookie Cones

Making luxury ice cream accessible to everyone, Häagen-Dazs has been innovating and offering various ice cream-based desserts since 1960. Delivering a one-of-a-kind experience through ice cream-based desserts, the company is known for its ground-breaking desserts that are guaranteed to make heads turn.

With the introduction of Butter Cookie Cones, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream-owned brand has taken another giant leap into the market for ice cream snacks. Offering a 'first-to-market' frozen treat, the new Butter Cookie Cone serves the brand's luxury ice cream wrapped up in cone-shaped Butter Cookies from top to bottom. The Butter Cookies cones are filled with four exciting ice cream flavors lined with rich chocolate on the inside.

Butter Cookie Cones come with everyone's favorite butter cookie cones filled with different flavors of luxury ice cream (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

Here's a sneak peak into the four Butter Cookie Cone flavors for you:

Vanilla Butter Cookie Cone

The Vanilla Butter Cookie Cone features a Butter Cookie shell lined with rich chocolate and loaded with frozen Madagascar Vanilla ice cream. The frozen ice cream is topped with rich caramel sauce, chocolate curls, and cookie pieces, turning the sweet cone into a chocolate and vanilla delight. The Vanilla Butter Cookie Cone can be bought from retail stores at a retail price of $8.99.

Vanilla Butter Cookie Cone (Image via Hāagen Dazs)

Strawberry Butter Cookie Cone

The Strawberry Butter Cookie Cone also comes with a Butter Cookie cone lined with rich chocolate and filled with frozen Strawberry ice cream. The frozen ice cream is loaded with white chocolate curls, a tangy raspberry sauce, and cookie pieces. Customers can get the Strawberry Butter Cookie Cone from stores starting at $8.99 for 4ct boxes.

Strawberry Butter Cookie Cone (Image via Hāagen Dazs)

Chocolate Butter Cookie Cone

Like the other two, the Chocolate Butter Cookie Cone is wrapped in a butter cookie lined with rich chocolate. The butter cookie cone is filled with milk chocolate ice cream, which is topped with chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls, and cookie pieces. Customers can get it at a retail price of $8.99.

Chocolate Butter Cookie Cone (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

Coffee Butter Cookie Cone

Coffee Butter Cookie Cone offers cones filled with coffee ice cream. The chocolate-lined cones are also topped with espresso fudge sauce, roasted almonds, and cookie pieces.

Coffee Butter Cookie Cone (Image via Häagen-Dazs)

As mentioned earlier, the Butter Cookie Cones will be available nationwide by April 2023. Still, limited retailers may start selling them in the coming weeks. Limited-time ice cream snacks might also be available through food delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, etc.

