Subway Free Footlong code: How to avail and more about the February offer 

Subway is making the month of February extra special through deals that will have you thanking your stars. For a very limited time, one of the largest sandwich restaurant chains in the country is offering free Footlong sandwiches to customers. Starting February 1, customers can enjoy a free Footlong sandwich upon purchase of any Footlong sandwich.

Available until February 10, the BOGO deal can be enjoyed at all participating Subway locations across the United States. Customers can claim the BOGO deal along with many other exciting deals and offers through the chain's app. The code for claiming a BOGO deal on a Footlong sandwich is - FLBOGO - which must be applied at the time of checkout.

The sandwich restaurant chain is offering many other exciting deals through orders placed on the app. Customers who want to enjoy the limited-time offers are advised to install the chain's app at the earliest.

Subway is offering other exciting deals along with the BOGO on Footlongs

If you thought Footlongs were the only attraction at Subway this February, you were slightly mistaken. The Connecticut-based fast-food restaurant chain serves a wide range of similarly exciting deals and offers on all orders placed through the chain's app. Available for a limited time, the February deals can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country.

Here's a list of the deals and offers you can enjoy at the nearest Subway this February:

BOGO on Footlongs

As mentioned earlier, customers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal on all orders of Footlong subs made through the chain's app. To get your BOGO Footlong, simply use the code 'FLBOGO' while placing your order. The limited-time deal can be enjoyed at all participating locations between February 1 and 10. The deal can only be claimed once every day until February 10, but there can be extra charges for additional toppings.

Footlong sandwich for $6.99

Don't feel like breaking the bank for a sub? Try your choice of Footlong sub for only $6.99 with the code - 699FOOTLONG. Available on all orders made through the chain's app. You can also get a smaller Footlong sandwich for $3.99 with the code - 399SUB.

Subway for Friends

Trying to treat your friends with their favorite Footlong sandwiches but don't want to burn a hole in your pocket? No need to hold back. Try the code '2FOR1299' and get two Footlong sandwiches for only $12.99. If you want more from the deal, try the promo code '3FOR1799', and you can get three Footlongs for $17.99.

Subway meal for $6.49

Want to grab your lunch or dinner from Subway this week? Try the promo code 649MEAL, and get yourself a 6-inch sandwich, a drink, and chips for only $6.49. Want to have something a bit more filling? Try out the promo code 899MEAL to get a Footlong sandwich, a drink, and chips for only $8.99.

Freebies with your Subs

Want something to go with your subs? Try out the promo code FREEDRINK for a small fountain drink, BAGOFCHIPS for a free bag of chips, and COOKIE for a free cookie. While free drinks and bag of chips codes are only claimable with the orders of any Footlong or Footlong melt sandwiches, the Cookie code can be applied to all orders of values greater than $1.

All the above-mentioned deals are claimable on orders made through the Subway app or website. Apply the coupon code at checkout to claim the deals. Most of the offers can only be used once per user. The offers are not applicable on orders of the Turkey Cali Club, The Monster, Fresh Melts, Wraps, The Mexicali, and Footlong PRO.

Founded on August 28, 1965, by Fred DeLuca, Peter Buck, and Carmela DeLuca, Subway is an American multinational fast-food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, the fast-food restaurant chain has stores in over 36,821 locations worldwide. The fast-food restaurant chain has its business spread across 100 countries.

Specializing in submarine sandwiches called Subs, the fast food chain allows customers to choose their own toppings to enjoy a custom sandwich experience. The fast food chain offers an exhaustive menu, which includes - Submarine Sandwiches, Salads, Pizza, Cookies, Beverages, and much more.

