Outback Steakhouse adds new Aussie Chook Ribs and more to its 2023 menu

Outback Steakhouse is starting February in high spirits with the introduction of a new Aussie menu. Available in stores starting February 2, the new menu is laden with authentic Australian flavors that will leave customers craving for more. Warming up the last few days of winter, the limited-time menu can be enjoyed all across the country.

The new Outback's Aussie menu offers six items, including the new Aussie Chook Ribs, Sirloin & Aussie Chook Ribs, Crab-Topped Barramundi, Steak & Tail, Tim Tam Brownie Cake, and Whiskey Apple. Available at all participating locations across the country, the new items can be enjoyed at the nearest Outback Steakhouse restaurant, or through orders placed on the chain's app for pick-up and deliveries.

The restaurant chain has not hinted at how long the Aussie-style menu will be available to order. Hence, customers who want to try out the limited-time items are advised to visit the nearest Outback restaurant at the earliest.

The Outback Steakhouse's limited-time Aussie menu has six offerings

Right in time for the month of love, the limited-time Aussie-style menu offers warm Aussie flavors in a menu loaded with all things meaty and sweet. If customers are planning to take their other half for a dinner night, Outback Steakhouse has got their back with a new Aussie-style menu.

The limited-time Aussie style menu (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

From tender chicken wings to juicy Sirloin, from Barramundi whitefish to rich lobster, Outback Steakhouse's seasonal features are just what one could have been waiting for.

Aussie Chook Ribs ($13.99)

Enjoy a tender and juicy platter of ten chicken ribs slow-cooked until they are tender and then grilled and drizzled with a smokey aioli sauce. The ribs are served with a topping of Fresno chiles and a side of BBQ sauce for dipping.

For the unversed, Aussie Chook Ribs are a special cut of bone-in chicken thighs that look and can be eaten like ribs. Customers can get the food item at a starting price of $13.99.

The Aussie Chook Ribs (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

Sirloin and Aussie Chook Ribs ($16.99)

Try out the Sirloin and Aussie Chook Ribs entrée with a six-ounce center-cut sirloin. Topped with roasted garlic butter, the sirloin is served along with four Aussie Chook Ribs, one's choice of steakhouse potatoes, and one side. Available at a suggested price of $16.99, the Sirloin and Aussie Chook Ribs can also be ordered with an eight-ounce signature center-cut sirloin for $18.99.

The Sirloin and Aussie Chook Ribs (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

Crab-Topped Barramundi ($26.99)

Try out Northern Australia-native Barramundi whitefish seasoned and seared, leaving the natural flavors intact. The flavorful whitefish is served with juicy crab and lemon butter, along with a serving of seasoned rice and seasonal veggies. Customers can enjoy the native Australian flavors of the Crab-topped Barramundi at a suggested price of $26.99.

Crab-Topped Barramundi (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

Steak & Tail ($24.99)

Try out the Steak & Tail entrèe with a six-ounce center-cut sirloin, a steamed lobster tail, one's choice of steakhouse potato, and one side. Available at a suggested price of $24.99, the Steak & Tail can be upgraded to an eight-ounce center-cut sirloin for $26.99.

Tim Tam Brownie ($10.49)

Elevate one's entire meal experience with the sweetness of Tim Tam Brownie that perfectly compliments a good Outback meal. Featuring rich decadent layers of Chocolate Thunder Brownie, chocolate mousse and peanut butter, all topped up with caramel sauce and the renowned Arnott’s Tim Tam cookies from Australia, the Tim Tam Brownie offers a proper Australian dessert to satitate one's sweet cravings. Customers can enjoy the Tim Tam Brownie at a suggested price of $10.49.

Tim Tam Brownie (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

Whiskey Apple ($19)

If customers want to wrap up the day with a bold drink, then the new Whiskey Apple is just what they need. The hand-crafted chilled beverage offers a legendary fusion drink made with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Granny Smith apples, along with citrus juices and club soda. Available at a suggested price of $19, the Whiskey Apple beverage can serve up to three people.

Whiskey Apple (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

All the above-mentioned items are available at all participating Outback restaurants across the country. Whether it's a Valentine's dinner or a normal day, the Aussie-style menu can be just what a customer needs to make the day even more special.

