Which food items are getting dropped by KFC? List explored

KFC fans may be up for a major surprise, or maybe a heartbreak, as the fast food chain drops several fan favorites off their menu. In a bid to simplify its U.S. menu, the Kentucky-based fried chicken fast-food restaurant chain will be removing at least five old-favorites from the menu. A list of the five items that fans will be saying good-bye to includes Chocolate Chip cookies, Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, Nashville Hot Sauce, Popcorn Chicken, and Strawberry Lemonade.

Rumors and leaks about modifications to KFC's menu have been making the rounds on social media since last year, which has already hinted at a similar menu simplification. However, nobody expected the fast food chain to drop off five items at once.

The menu changes are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks and will be adopted on a case-by-case basis. The menu simplification is focused on elevating the ordering experience to make it much easier and more efficient for both the customers and the franchise workers.

Speaking to the press about the major menu simplification, Brittany Wilson, U.S. Director of KFC, said:

“We took a deep look at the mix of the menu to see where consolidation would make sense, and we rolled out new menu boards in November 2022.”

Sharing the future goals in regards to the removal of the items, Wilson added:

“Though we are removing a few items, it will allow us to make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken has introduced a new simplified menu (Image via KFC)

As the Kentucky-based fast-food restaurant chain eliminates old favorites, it may soon start adding new alternatives. Chicken Popcorn, for instance, already has a potential replacement in the form of all-white meat Fried Chicken Nuggets. Made with 100% all-white meat chicken pieces, the Fried Chicken Nuggets are hand-breaded in the chain's signature Original Recipe of 11 Herbs and Spices. Chicken Nuggets are expected to be available nationwide in the coming weeks.

As of now, some of the franchisee locations have already started implementing menu eliminations. The simplified menu is helping franchise workers serve customers in the drive-thru much faster as fewer items are on the pack-line now. Removing less popular items from the menu is also expected to help the franchisees ensure overall product availability. Some customers are also finding the changes efficient as it makes navigating through the menu easier.

The new and simplified Kentucky Fried Chicken menu makes navigation and ordering much easier (Image via KFC)

The move is also said to help KFC franchisees reduce their controllable waste. Restaurants usually have to throw out all the unsold items with the unpopular items in the fray, and the waste often piles up. The elimination of unpopular items from the menu can significantly help in reducing the food waste generated by franchisees.

Customers who feel sad about the elimination might be able to try out their favorites for one last time if they act soon. Although the chances may be slim, some customers may be able to enjoy the eliminated items at some KFC stores for at least one last time.

