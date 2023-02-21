Red Robin introduces Five Star Flavors menu for a limited time

Red Robin is offering fans a unique combination of flavors to indulge in with the introduction of the new Five Star Flavors menu, which will be available nationwide starting February 20.

The limited-time menu includes Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries. Orders for the new line-up can be placed at your nearest Red Robin restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. The line-up is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery options across the country.

The fast-food restaurant chain introduced the new menu line-up through a press release, with Brian Sullivan, VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation, saying:

"We are always looking for new ways to offer unique flavor combinations."

The new Five Star Flavors menu line-up (Image via Red Robin)

Briefing customers about the new line-up, the VP added:

"Introducing these sought-after flavors in our Five Star Flavors limited-time menu excited and motivated us to create items unlike anything our guests have tasted from us before. In test, guests told us how much they loved the rich flavors of the Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, and we are thrilled to now launch this in all our restaurants."

What is Red Robin's Five Star Flavor menu offering?

Serving flavorful savory meals to customers, Red Robin has introduced an all-new Five Star Flavor menu line-up that includes Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries. When combined with a sweet and chilled drink, the loaded items can make up for a fully packed meal that can keep you going for quite a long time.

Available nationwide for a limited time, the new line-up can be enjoyed for all dine-in, pick-up, and delivery orders placed at the restaurant or through the chain's app or website.

The new Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries (Image via Red Robin)

Here's what to expect from the limited-time Five Star Flavor menu line-up:

Tycoon Burger

The Tycoon Burger comes with a fire-grilled beef patty topped with mushroom & truffle aioli, melted Swiss cheese, portobello mushrooms, shredded lettuce, red onions, crisp dill pickle planks, and steak marinade. The burger is served on a toasted brioche bun with a free side of Bottomless Steak Fries. Customers can enjoy the Tycoon Burger for a suggested price of $14.99.

Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries

The Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries features Steak Fries topped with 5-cheese sauce, shredded Parmesan cheese, bacon crumbles, and diced tomatoes. The loaded fries are finished with a drizzle of mushroom & truffle aioli. Customers can enjoy the Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries at a suggested price of $8.49 at all participating locations nationwide.

Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries (Image via Red Robin)

The restaurant chain suggests pairing the Five Star Flavor menu line-up with their limited-time delectable dessert and beverage options, including the new Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake and the new Spiked Strawberry Lemonade. The dessert and the beverage go perfectly with the restaurant's savory food and can enhance your overall meal experience.

Poll : 0 votes