When do Shamrock shakes come back in 2023? Ingredients, flavor, and more explored 

McDonald’s has a delightful news for fans as the fast food restaurant chain brings back its famous Shamrock Shake. Starting February 20, the all-time-favorite shake will be available at all participating locations across the country. Customers will also get to enjoy the return of Oreo Shamrock McFlurry along with their favorite Minty Shake.

The returning shake and McFlurry will be available at starting prices of $3.69 and $6.79 respectively. Customers can enjoy returning favorites at their nearest McDonald's restaurant or through orders placed on the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available all across the country for a limited time.

Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry return to McDonald's for a limited time (Image via McDonald's)

The fast food restaurant chain has not hinted at how long the returning shake and McFlurry will be available on the menu. Hence, fans who have been looking forward to their return should try them out at the earliest.

Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's for a limited time along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

First introduced to McDonald's fans in 1970, Shamrock Shake has gone through a series of minor changes that have turned the Minty Shake into one of the most sold McDonald's shakes.

Continuing to be a fan-favorite for over five decades, the cool and minty shake is returning to the fast food chain, allowing fans to enjoy another great year of its minty sweetness.

While the Shāmrock Shake itself is reason enough to celebrate, McDonald's is taking the stakes higher by bringing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry along with everyone's favorite shake.

The two returning sweet treats will be available at all participating locations across the country and can be ordered for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery.

the Shāmrock Shake returns to all participating stores starting February 20 (Image via McDonald's)

For those who are yet to try out the Minty Goodness, here's a sneak peak into what to expect from the returning favorites:

Shamrock Shake

The Shāmrock Shake features McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve ice cream, which is blended with the chain's proprietary 'Shamrock Shake flavor,' and served with a topping of sweet whipped cream.

For the unversed, the shake has a sweet minty flavor to it and goes well with all sorts of savory food, but most fans like to enjoy the minty shake alone. Packed with nearly 500 calories, the returning favorite can be enjoyed at your nearest McDonald's store for a starting price of $3.69.

the Shāmrock shake is made up of everyone's favorite vanilla soft serve ice cream (Image via McDonald's)

Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Imagine everyone's favorite Shamrock shake fused with the goodness of the world's favorite Oreo cookie, which is the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for you. The McFlurry version of the shake features a creamy vanilla soft serve spun with Oreo cookie pieces, and the proprietary Shāmrock Shake flavor.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has a distinct mint and chocolatey taste to it that goes well with savory meals. The scoopable McFlurry is available at a starting price of $6.79 and packs nearly 560 calories.

the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features a distinct Minty-n-Chocolatey flavor profile (Image via McDonald's)

Both of the returning favorites can be enjoyed at your nearest participating McDonald's store. Store participation may sometimes be affected in the absence of specific ingredients, hence customers are advised to enquire at the counter before placing an order.

Poll : 0 votes