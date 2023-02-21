“They'll just make anything into a powder”: Trader Joe’s new Sriracha sprinkle seasoning blend leaves internet baffled

Trader Joe's seems to be paying extra attention to the spice department since the introduction of the "Everything But The Bagel Seasoning" last year. Meeting customer expectations with a wide range of sprinkle seasonings over the last few months, the grocer has now added a new Sriracha sprinkle seasoning blend to the spice cupboard.

While the Sriracha-sauce-inspired sprinkle seasoning is expected to offer the flavors of the hot-n-spicy sauce, it doesn't seem to go very well with customers. Social media posts on the new seasoning shared by a user have received all sorts of comments from users nationwide.

While some find the idea behind the new Sriracha sprinkle seasoning blend amusing, others seem quite baffled as they continue to share their thoughts on the same.

With Trader Joe’s continuously introducing unheard-of sprinkle seasonings over the last few months, customers have come across seasonings like ketchup-flavored seasoning introduced in January, pizza seasonings, and much more.

As the grocer introduces the new Sriracha seasoning, it has left customers with another round of surprises. Trying to make sense of the matter, a user commented that the chain is ready to turn anything into powder.

Trader Joe’s new Sriracha sprinkle seasoning blend is not the first of its kind

This is not the first time the California-based grocer has introduced a surprising seasoning blend. Last month, Trader Joe’s introduced a Ketchup flavor seasoning that offered a tangy tomato flavor to all sorts of dry food without the extra wetness of ketchup.

Other similar seasonings introduced by the grocer in the last few months include - Pizza Seasoning, Salmon Seasoning Rub, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Georgian Ajika Seasoning, Everything But The Elote, and more.

While most of the early launches of the aforementioned seasoning have been well received by customers, the Sriracha seasoning blend seems to have become no less than a joke.

Priced at $2.99, the new seasoning is made with granulated garlic, sugar, kosher salt, paprika, vinegar powder, cayenne pepper, dried red bell pepper, rice concentrate, and citric acid. The new seasoning is said to add some extra heat and spiciness to food like potato chips, noodles, meats, egg dishes, tofu, soups, and more.

The internet is swarmed with comments from users who find it hard to digest the new seasoning as they continue to share their views. Here's how netizens reacted to Trader Joe's post on Instagram announcing the new blend:

Trader Joe's "Sriracha sprinkle seasoning blend" might not be the last seasoning from the grocery chain that will leave you surprised. Considering how the chain has been adding new seasonings to the spice department occasionally, we may see even more of these strangely surprising seasonings in the coming months.

More about the brand

Founded in 1958 by Joe Coulombe, Trader Joe's is an American chain of grocery stores. First started as Pronto Markets in 1958, the chain started its first retail store under the 'Trader Joe' name in 1967. Today, the grocery store chain has its business spread across 569 locations in the United States and is one of the most prominent grocery chains in the country.

Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the grocery store chain offers a wide variety of grocery items sold under the chain's private labels. The chain's product line-up usually includes - frozen, gourmet, organic, vegetarian, and imported food, domestic and imported wines (where the law permits), and much more.

