"7 dollars for cauliflower is insane": Chick Fil A Cauliflower Sandwich reviews go viral 

Chick Fil A started the week off with a new plant-based sandwich on their menu.

Currently tested in Charleston (South Carolina), Denver (Colorado), and the Greensboro-Triad area (North Carolina), the new Cauliflower Sandwich is the chain's first plant-based meal offering.

The chain's website described the new sandwich as a 'tender filet' that is made from cauliflower breaded in the chain's 'signature seasoning' and pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.

While the whole idea of a plant-based sandwich does not sound too bad, the price of the sandwich itself has left the internet shocked.

As per the Chick Fil A website, the new Cauliflower Sandwich is priced at $6.59, but customers who have tried the new plant-based meal claim that it costs them much more than that.

With the plant-based sandwich priced at almost double the cost of the signature chicken sandwich, users on the internet don't seem very happy with it. Replying to a viral review of the new Cauliflower Sandwich posted on Tiktok, a user commented:

"7 dollars for cauliflower is insane"

How is the internet reacting to Chick Fil A's Cauliflower Sandwich?

The American sandwich market has been dominated by chicken sandwiches for quite some time. Whether it's crispy, non-breaded, or grilled, the Chicken Sandwich industry offers a myriad of options for sandwich lovers across the country.

But considering the rise in veganism, fast food chains across the country have started moving forward with plant-based sandwiches. Chick Fil A took a step forward in this direction by introducing its first plant-based Cauliflower Sandwich on February 13, 2023.

Currently, in the trial stage, the new sandwich is only available in Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

While the step itself is laudable enough, customers don't seem to be amused by the pricing of the new sandwich. At a time when the chain offers its Chicken Sandwich for under $4, the new Cauliflower Sandwich is reportedly available at a price tag of over $7.

Today, Chick-fil-A announced the test of a one-of-a-kind plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the sandwich will be available in three select markets.

A user reviewing the new Chick Fill A Cauliflower Sandwich shared a video of them on Twitter, where they said:

"It's not bad, but I definitely wouldn't get it again, especially for the price."

A user reviewing the new Chick Fill A Cauliflower Sandwich shared a video of them on Twitter

Though plant-based options are often a bit pricier than their meat counterparts, some users on the internet don't seem to be liking the massive difference in the price for a sandwich that only has 'cauliflower and bread'.

Sharing the same displeasure, a user tweeted:

Sharing the same displeasure, a user tweeted: "$7 for a vegetable in between bread"

Another user shared a brief review of the sandwich where they said that it tasted similar to the chicken one with a distinct taste to it, but they won't try it again.

Another user shared a brief review of the sandwich where they said: "Tried the Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich and it was OK. Doesn't look appetizing on camera but it tasted pretty similar to the chicken one with a distinct enough flavor. Although we won't have it again and I wouldn't try it cold."

According to another customer, the new Chick Fil A Cauliflower Sandwich tastes fine, but they won't be hankering for it.

Kelly Krammes @KellyKrammes



"Charleston is one of 3 markets to test the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. Obviously we had to try it. If you're expecting it to taste like chicken, you'll be disappointed. It's good for what it is, but I wouldn't say I'd crave it."

The price tag on the new sandwich is a major concern for most users over the internet, as another user shared:

The price tag on the new sandwich is a major concern for most users over the internet, as another user shared: "I had a friend sample a Chick-Fil-a Cauliflower sandwich a test location. It was almost $8 per sandwich. I was really disappointed to hear that."

It appears that not everyone is opposed to the new Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, as one user who claimed to have tried it said: "they would now eat there six times per week."

It appears that not everyone is opposed to the new Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, as one user who claimed to have tried it said: "Tried the cauliflower chick fil a sandwich and now I will be eating there 6 days a week."

A plant-based sandwich really doesn't sound too bad, and being in the trial stage, not much can be said about its final pricing. If you are among those who have already tried the sandwich, please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Founded on May 23, 1946, by S. Truett Cathy, Chick Fil A is an American fast-food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it is the largest chicken sandwich chain in the United States.

The fast food chain has restaurants in more than 2800 locations across the country.

The fast food restaurant chain serves breakfast early in the morning and then shifts to the lunch and dinner menus respectively.

Chick Fil A's menu greatly revolves around chicken-based dishes but also features french fries, soup, salads, desserts, beverages, and much more.

With the launch of Chick-fil-A merchandise, the fast-food chain has joined the fray of various American fast-food chains that have been selling similar products for the past few decades.

