Why did New Jersey’s Nettie’s ban children? Details explored

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, an Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning all children under the age of ten from dining in. The new rule was announced through a Facebook post on the restaurant's official page and is said to go into effect starting March 8, 2023.

The post describes how the restaurant loves children but had to go ahead with the rule as they felt it was the right decision for the business moving forward. In the post, the restaurant mentioned that it has been "extremely challenging to accommodate children" lately and that the tough decision was not taken ''lightly". The New Jersey restaurant will be enforcing the new policy once they re-open after their winter break in March.

Highlighting the reasons behind the tough decision, Nettie's House of Spaghetti added:

"Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation."

Nettie’s new policy will come into effect on March 8

The restaurant is known for its Italian-style menu (Image via Nettie’s)

Once the restaurant opens in March, it will no longer be accepting children to dine in their establishment. Though the restaurant has not mentioned how it would enforce the policy, it has been made clear that it will come into effect starting March 8.

The post shared on Facebook has already received a lot of attention from users across the country as they continue to engage with the Nettie’s post. Replying to a comment from a user who seemed to be in support of the new policy, the restaurant mentions how difficult it has been for the staff to carry food and drinks with small children running around the restaurant.

It is often a common spectacle to see children running and playing around in restaurants across the country. While it may be seen as mere child's play, it can often lead to accidents with the restaurant staff carrying heavy dishes and glasses across the restaurant.

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti is located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey (Image via Nettie’s)

As multiple people continue engaging with the post, it has now garnered nearly 9.3K shares and 32K reactions from users across the country. While most of the comments seem to understand the restaurant's point and have shown support for the new policy, there have also been a few users who found that the new policy might be a ''bit harsh''.

Children may not always be mature enough to understand how to behave in a public place like a restaurant and may end up causing some problems for the staff or other dinners. While responsibility falls on the parents, it can sometimes be difficult to handle certain situations.

Although the restaurant will enforce the new policy starting next month, it does not mean that the gates to Nettie’s Italian delicacies will be closed to people with small children. Customers may still be able to enjoy the restaurant's food if they try placing delivery or pick-up orders from the New Jersey restaurant.

