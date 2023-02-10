List of Closing Walmart stores, reason, date and more explored

Walmart shoppers may be left with fewer options for their shopping needs since the retail store chain has announced the closing of multiple stores in the Chicago suburbs.

The world's largest retail store chain is soon closing down at least three regional stores, which includes their first pick-up store in Lincolnwood, Homewood, and Plainfield. Walmart said that the move comes after a ''thorough review process" conducted in regards to all three locations.

The Homewood and Plainfield locations will stop their services to the public by March 10, 2023, while the Lincolnwood store closes on Friday, February 17. The chain said that the Homewood and Plainfield locations had to be closed as they continuously failed to meet financial expectations.

Walmart locations in Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield will soon be closing doors to customers (Image via Getty Images)

In an emailed statement shared with the press, the retail store chain shared the news of the closure. Felicia McCraine, Director of Corporate Affairs Global Communications said:

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations.”

Ending the statement, the Director of Corporate Affairs Global Communications further added:

“We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

The three Walmart stores that will soon be closing include the ones in the Lincolnwood, Homewood, and Plainfield regions

Global Restock Community @LuckyBrand411 If you live in Chicago then Walmart closing 3 location

The Homewood , Plainfield and Lincolnwood If you live in Chicago then Walmart closing 3 locationThe Homewood , Plainfield and Lincolnwood https://t.co/iFtXy747Eh

The Arkansas-based retail store chain has over 5,500 stores and is known to be one of the most affordable grocery stores in the country. Being one of the largest retail store chains across the globe, Walmart fulfills all the affordable shopping needs of its customers round the clock.

As the chain continues to grow in size, it often has to cut ties with locations that no longer seem profitable for the company. Though stores in the Chicago suburbs may be closing for now, that does not mean that Walmart is moving away from Illinois. Walmart still has over 184 stores in the Illinois region.

In addition, the retail store chain may be closing down a pickup and delivery-only store located in the Bentonville, Arkansas, region for similar reasons. The company has been headquartered in Bentonville since 1971. As of now, there have been no reports of any other stores that may be closing down in the coming months. The three Chicago suburb stores that are closing starting February 17 are:

Lincolnwood, 6840 McCormick Boulevard

Plainfield, 12690 S. Route 59

Homewood, at 17550 S. Halsted St.

The Illinois region still has over 184 Walmart stores (Image via Bloomberg/Getty Images)

With stores closing, employees will soon be allowed to transfer to nearby Walmart stores, while customers may have to look for alternatives on their own or shop online from Walmart.com.

The news has left some customers in disbelief as the closure will render some of the regions out of affordable grocery stores. Customers claim that other alternatives neither have affordable rates nor offer nutritious options.

Poll : 0 votes