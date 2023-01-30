"No way in hell they charge for that": Walmart shopping carts set to be priced at $1, internet in disbelief 

Walmart shoppers may be up for a surprise on their next visit to the grocer as they grab the carts. The world's largest retail store chain seems to have introduced new carts at stores that will be unlockable for a cost of $1. In simple words, customers may now have to pay an amount of $1 beforehand to unlock their carts for shopping in a Walmart store.

There have been confirmed reports of at least three Thunder Bay stores that have unveiled new shopping carts. The locked shopping carts come with a coin slot attached to the shopping cart handle and can be unlocked by inserting a $1 coin in the slot. Similar carts have long been available at other retail store chains, including No Frills, Superstore, and Safeway.

shopping carts are lined up outside a Walmart store in the United States (Image via Nikki Kahn/Getty Images)

As surprising as it may sound, the move has already left many Walmart customers baffled as they take over the internet to share their opinions about the same. Sharing his disbelief, a user on Twitter commented:

"No way in hell they charge for that".

Many other users are sharing similar reactions on Twitter as they come across the news about the $1 shopping carts which seems to have come from a video shared on TikTok.

Is Walmart really charging $1 for carts across all U.S. stores?

Though the retail store chain has not come forward with any official announcements or statements about the $1 charge on shopping carts, a TikToker has shared a video on the video-sharing platform claiming that the retail store chain will be charging $1 for shopping carts starting February 1, 2023No Frills.

The Tiktok video shared by the user Shawn, who goes by the username @soulforgepodcast has already been viewed over 7.2 million times and is receiving massive amounts of responses from users across the country. While some users shared their disbelief, others seemed straight-up confused.

the user shared a video on TikTok claiming that the retail store will be charging $1 for the shopping carts (Image via @soulforgepodcast/TikTok)

Trying to figure it out, a user on Twitter asked his fellows if what the video mentioned was really true, or was it just a joke.

_ @Soonermike Is Walmart really charging you to take carts outside or was that a joke? Is Walmart really charging you to take carts outside or was that a joke?

Another user seemed pretty displeased with it, as they called the move crazy, in a tweet saying 'everything is a scam'.

T.🇳🇮 @Hermosa24_ Everything is a scam cause why you gotta pay $1 for a cart at Walmart that’s crazy lmaoo Everything is a scam cause why you gotta pay $1 for a cart at Walmart that’s crazy lmaoo

Responding to a previous tweet, a user stated that the retail store chain isn't even worth all that hassle.

A user went ahead and provided a comparative analysis of the cart charges between Walmart and Aldi. While customers may have to pay $1 for the cart at a Walmart, an Aldi cart can be unlocked for 25 cents, which is even returned to the customers at the end.

Uncle Geeb @UncleGeeb Anyone else see Walmart is charging a $1 to use shopping carts? People think it's like Aldi w/ the quarter, but it's not. Aldi is using 25¢ for anti-theft reasons, and you get your 25¢ back. Walmart is just trying to squeeze more profit out of a bleeding society. Anyone else see Walmart is charging a $1 to use shopping carts? People think it's like Aldi w/ the quarter, but it's not. Aldi is using 25¢ for anti-theft reasons, and you get your 25¢ back. Walmart is just trying to squeeze more profit out of a bleeding society.

Whether customers will really have to pay the alleged $1 charges on Walmart shopping carts is not clear as of now, but we may soon get to learn more about the same in the coming days. Even if the Arkansas-based retail store chain starts charging customers for the cart, there might be some proper plans in place that may be shared with customers in due time.

