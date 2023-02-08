How to avail Free DiGiorno Pizza during Super Bowl 2023? Details explored

DiGiorno Pizza is getting back into the spirit of the Super Bowl with the return of its annual 'Big Game promotion'. However, unlike previous years, this year's pizza giveaway revolves around field goal kicks made in the upcoming match.

The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on February 12 will give fans a chance to earn a free pizza as the brand gives away nearly 1,500 free pizza coupons.

Super Bowl fans across the country will get to win big this week if a field goal or extra kick attempt made during the game results into a 'doink'. People across the country can join the sweepstakes by visiting the company's website - digiornodoinks.com - and submitting the form after filling in the required details.

The giveaway contest begins on February 4 and runs until February 12, 11:59 p.m. ET.

The brand announced the Big Day promotions giveaway for the Super Bowl 2023, with Adam Graves, President of the pizza & snacking division at Nestlé USA, quoting:

"Year after year, our Big Game program has brought even more intrigue to the championship game, keeping DIGIORNO Pizza top of mind for football fans."

Briefing pizza and Super Bowl fans about the exciting DiGiorno Pizza giveaway, Graves added:

"This year, we're excited to put a new twist on our annual campaign, with a compelling new way for people to engage with both the game and our pizza. We're committed to showing up in fresh new ways – through our promotions and product portfolio."

All you need to know about DiGiorno Pizza Big Game Promotions

In the last few years, the Nestle-owned pizza brand DiGiorno Pizza has been giving away free pizzas as per the Super Bowl scores in a bid to promote the game under its 'Big Game promotion' campaign.

While giveaways allow fans to get free pizzas, the brand earns a lot of free media coverage. Continuing the promise, the pizza brand is doing pizza giveaways for the upcoming Super Bowl match to be played on February 12.

Whether you support the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, this week you might be cheering for them both because every 'doink' matters, and gets you a chance to win a free DiGiorno Pizza. The giveaway will allow 1,500 random participants to receive a $11.99 coupon that can be claimed for a free DiGiorno Pizza.

Make note that the sweepstakes drawings can only be held if the football manages to make contact with an upright or the crossbar of the goalpost during the extra point or field goal attempt made in the game. With Super Bowl games already being thrilling enough for fans, the terms of the sweepstakes make it even more intense yet exciting with the extra perks of a free pizza.

Whether you participate in the giveaway or not, make sure not to miss the Super Bowl coverage this Sunday, February 12, starting at 1 pm EST. Fans can catch the game and the Kickoff (scheduled for 6:30 pm EST) live on the NFL+ app.

