Starbucks 2023 leaked Summer Menu: items, availability, and everything we know

Spoilers are never fun, but when it comes to the upcoming Starbucks Summer 2023 menu, then how can one say no to them? A recent leak of the chain's upcoming summer menu shared by a 'Starbees' employee has left the internet on fire. From fresh flavors of coffee and fraps to sweet cake pops, the leaked menu is said to offer a varying range of refreshing drinks and snacks to kick off the summer heat.

Speculated to be available in stores across the United States starting on May 9, the leaked summer menu came to light through an Instagram post shared by the popular Instagrammer @markie_devo. The post lists at least two new coffee variants, a special summer ground coffee, a cake snack, and a merch collab with the popular Canadian artist Tim Singleton.

As mentioned earlier, the leaked Starbucks Summer 2023 menu has been speculated to be available in stores across the country starting on May 9. Rumuored menu items are expected to be available at all participating locations across the country. As of now, there is no confirmation on whether the leaked menu will be able to make its way to stores this summer.

All you need to know about the leaked Starbucks Summer 2023 menu

The spring menu at Starbucks this year is as vibrant as the blooming flowers in gardens across the country, but the rumored Summer 2023 menu doesn't seem to be lagging behind either. From new and exciting coffee variants to bold ground coffee and drool-worthy snacks to eye-catching merch, the leaked summer menu has almost everything one can ask for.

As per the Instagrammer, who posted about the upcoming menu, the Summer 2023 menu was leaked by an "awesome Starbees Employee". Speculated to be hitting stores across the United States on May 9, the rumored Summer menu is said to bring smiles to the faces of fans with a fresh and exciting range of offerings.

the leaked Starbucks Summer 2023 menu is speculated to be available in stores across the country starting May 9

Excited enough to learn more about the leaked Starbucks summer menu? Here's a list of all the offerings that are rumored to be hitting stores this May:

New Chocolate Java Mint Frapp New White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. New Green Apron Blend (Ground Coffee) New Bumblebee Cake Pop Merch Collab with Tim Singleton

As of now, there's little to no detail about what the leaked summer offerings will taste like. More details can be expected to be revealed in the coming weeks if and/or when the leaked menu turns out to be from the coffeehouse chain's original menu plans for Summer 2023.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks is an American multinational chain of roastery reserves and coffeehouses. With its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

As a coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, the Seattle-based giant specializes in coffee and coffee-based beverages and also serves smoothies, teas, baked sweets, quick snacks, and sandwiches. The chain is also very popular for its core range, limited-edition, and/or seasonal merchandise that includes cups, tumblers, and much more.

