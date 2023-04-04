Applebee’s spring drink menu: Varieties, price, and all you need to know

Welcoming spring with an enticing range of drinks, Applebee’s has just launched an all-new line-up of $6 Creveza & Sips. Crafted with some of the most premium spirits, the latest Mucho Cocktails are perfect for the season of blooms and changes. Hitting stores starting on April 3, the two new drinks available from the $6 Creveza & Sips line-up include Tipsy Shark and the Strawberry Daq-a-Rita.

Priced at $6 each, the new Mucho Cocktails are served in the signature Mucho glasses and can be enjoyed at all participating restaurant locations across the country for a limited time. Fans of the brand looking forward to enjoying the drinks at home can place To-Go orders through the chain's app or website. Those who prefer cold beer over a premium cocktail can instead order a Modelo Especial draft beer, which is served in the brand’s signature Brewtus glass.

The $6 Creveza & Sips line-up hits participating locations starting April 3 (Image via Applebee’s)

The restaurant chain introduced the all-new $6 Creveza & Sips line-up through a press release, with Patrick Kirk, Vice President of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, stating:

“We love giving our guests a variety of premium drinks at affordable prices.”

Briefing on the chain's determination to provide fans with affordable drinks, Kirk added:

“And we’re excited to offer a Modelo draft in addition to two new, top-shelf Mucho margaritas. Our guests are eager to hit the patio to soak up sunshine, belly up to the bar for some baseball on the big screens, or celebrate Cinco de Mayo soon. No matter the occasion, our $6 Cerveza & Sips will make those moments better.”

All you need to know about the new $6 Creveza & Sips line-up from Applebee’s

Known for offering affordable drinks such as the $2 Absolut vodka lemonades in 2018, and the $2 Captain Morgan and cola cocktails in January 2019, Applebee’s is back with another round of enticing and affordable drinks for Spring 2023. Available across the country starting April 3, the new $6 Creveza & Sips line-up offers two new Mucho Cocktails called Tipsy Shark and the Strawberry Daq-a-Rita.

Priced at $6 each, the new Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in signature Mucho glasses. Also available with the new line-up is the limited-time deal on Modelo Especial draft beer. Served in the brand’s signature Brewtus glass, the chilled beer will be available with new drinks for a price tag of $6 for a limited time.

The Tipsy Shark and the new Strawberry Daq-a-Rita drinks from the $6 Creveza & Sips line-up (Image via Applebee’s)

Looking forward to learning more about the new spring drinks? Here's a quick sneak peak of the new $6 Creveza & Sips line-up for you:

Tipsy Shark

The new Tipsy Shark is a fun, tropical margarita made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. Packing over 330 calories, the new spring drink comes garnished with a small gummi shark.

The new Spring drink, Tipsy Shark Mucho Cocktail (Image via Applebee’s)

Strawberry Daq-a-Rita

Offering a fruity escape from the winters, the new Strawberry Daq-a-Rita features the chain's special half-margarita half-daiquiri frozen combination. Made with Patron Silver Tequila, Bacardi, strawberry and margarita mix, the drink tops at 400 calories.

The new Spring drink, Strawberry Daq-a-Rita (Image via Applebee’s)

The new $6 Creveza & Sips line-up is limited to customers aged 21 or more. Customers looking to try out the new alcoholic spring drinks may have to produce some ID cards to prove that they are of legal drinking age. New Mucho Cocktails can be enjoyed at the nearest Applebee’s restaurant or through To-Go orders placed on the chain's app or website.

Founded in 1980, Applebee’s was to create a restaurant that provided a friendly atmosphere and quality service, at an affordable price. As per reports from 2021, the restaurant chain has its outlets in 1,578 locations across the country.

Known as one of the best casual dining restaurants in the US, the chain serves mainstream American dishes such as burgers, chicken, pasta, salads, etc. It also has a signature dish called Riblets, which features pork rib meat cooked without bones.

