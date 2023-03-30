Dairy Queen 85-cent Blizzard deal: how to avail, availability and other details revealed

April calls for a sweet Blizzard as Dairy Queen celebrates the 1985 debut of Blizzard Treats.

With Blizzard Treats turning 38 this year, the chain has decided to offer them for 85 cents in honor of the year of their debut. During the celebratory event, the chain will also be bringing back a wide range of iconic and fan-favorite Blizzard flavors, along with the new Summer flavors, for a limited time.

Starting from April 10, fans can get themselves a celebratory Blizzard Treat all across the country for less than a dollar. While the offer is only claimable through orders placed on the DQ mobile app, there seems to be no restriction on how many times a single user can get a Blizzard at a special price.

The 85-cent or $0.85 deal can only be claimed until April 23, after which the Blizzards will be available at their regular price.

Fans who don't want to miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime deal are advised to install the Dairy Queen app and join the chain's rewards program.

While the chain hasn't hinted at any limits on how many times a deal can be claimed, it is expected that individual restaurants and/or employees may have special restrictions or conditions for claiming too many 85-cents Blizzard deals.

Several iconic and fan-favorite flavors return to Dairy Queen for the celebatory event

As mentioned earlier, Dairy Queen will not just be offering Blizzard Treats at $0.85, but will also be bringing back a wide range of iconic and fan-favorite flavors.

Some of the flavors making their way back to the menu for the limited-time event include - cotton candy blizzard, the choco-dipped strawberry blizzard, S'Mores Blizzard Treat, the new Oreo Brookie Blizzard, the new Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, and much more.

All the new and old flavors will be up for grabs during the 38-year celebration of your favorite soft-serve treat at Dairy Queen. .

While more details about the celebratory event are yet to be announced by the fast food chain, there's no denying that April is going to be a blizzard month for fans all across the country.

The 85-cent Blizzard Treat deal will be claimable through the chain's mobile app. Though there is no confirmation, fans looking forward to enjoying the limited-time deal are advised to join the chain's rewards program beforehand to earn the best benefits of the deal.

Further details about the event are expected to be disclosed by the chain in the coming days. Fans who want to learn more about it are advised to keep up with the chain's social media pages.

