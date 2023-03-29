Oreo blackout cake cookie: release date, flavor, and all you need to know

Oreo fans have yet another sweet treat waiting for them to dig in this spring as the brand unveils its new Blackout Cake Cookie. The special-edition cookie will be sold in retailers nationwide on April 3 for a limited time, or while supplies last.

Fans will be able to get new cookies from all major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and others.

The Blackout Cake Cookie will also be available through the brand's website. Similar to its predecessors, the new double-layered, rich chocolate, Blackout Cake Cookie is expected to be in high demand all across the country.

The firm has not yet disclosed pricing information for the cookie, but it is anticipated that the new cookie will be sold at a price comparable to its predecessors.

Oreo's new Blackout Cake Cookie tastes like Classic Blackout Cake

Oreo milk and chocolate cookies have always been fan favorites all across the globe. Known for offering a myriad of flavors including mint, vanilla, coconut caramel, peanut butter, and more, the brand never ceases to amaze fans with its innovative offerings.

As such, the new Blackout Cake Cookie is no exception.

Joining the chain's cookie line-up for a limited time this spring, the new cookie features a similarly distinct flavor profile like the chocolatey Blackout Cake.

the new Oreo Blackout Cake Cookie will be available across the country starting April 3, 2023 (Image via Oreo/Nabisco/Mondelez International)

As described by the brand, the new Blackout Cake Cookie offers a double-layered, rich chocolate cookie that comes with a classic chocolate base. The limited edition cookie features a sweet layer of traditional chocolate cake-flavored creme, which is stacked on top of a layer of dark chocolate cake-flavored creme.

A fusion of two distinct layers of traditional and dark chocolate cake-flavored creme leaves your tastebuds dancing to a blast of sweet and toasty cocoa.

As all fans know, there is no better way to enjoy your cookie other than a nice glass of milk, and the high-on chocolate Blackout Cake Cookie goes perfectly well with it. Hitting store shelves starting on April 3, the new cookies will be available all across the country for a limited time and/or until supplies last.

Introduced to the market on March 16, 1912, Oreo is a sandwich cookie brand that offers sandwich cookies that are made with two chocolate biscuits and/or cookie pieces with a variation of sweet creme fillings. First introduced to the market under Nabisco, the brand has been owned by Mondelez International since 2012.

