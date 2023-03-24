“Getting these on day 1”: Fans get excited as KFC brings back its iconic chicken nuggets back

KFC served a savory surprise for fans this spring, as the chain announced the launch of the new Fried Chicken Nuggets. Following a successful test run in 2022, the chain is finally introducing the iconic Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets to its permanent US menu. Available all across the country, starting March 27, the new chicken nuggets will be made with the chain's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

Fans can get their hands on the flavorful and crunchy goodness at all participating locations across the country. Available at a starting price of $3.49, the new nuggets are expected to be in great demand as they could be a potential replacement for the chain's discontinued Chicken Popcorn. Once launched, orders for new chicken nuggets can be placed at all participating restaurants, and through the chain's app and website for pick-up or deliveries.

Why did it take us 70 years, you ask? You try fitting 11 herbs and spices into a delicious, dippable chicken nugget. You’ve NEVER had nuggets like these Let's do this: 🗣 KFC CHICKEN NUGGETS ARE COMING 3/27!Why did it take us 70 years, you ask? You try fitting 11 herbs and spices into a delicious, dippable chicken nugget. You’ve NEVER had nuggets like these Let's do this: 🗣 KFC CHICKEN NUGGETS ARE COMING 3/27!Why did it take us 70 years, you ask? You try fitting 11 herbs and spices into a delicious, dippable chicken nugget. You’ve NEVER had nuggets like these 👇 https://t.co/vqCBEBUplL

Following the launch of the iconic Fried Chicken Nuggets, fans couldn't help but be excited about the flavorful crunchy goodness. Sharing a similar excitement, a KFC fan tweeted that they would be getting the iconic Fried Chicken Nuggets on day one.

KFC's new Fried Chicken Nuggets are made with all-white meat

First introduced to the menu in the 1900s, the original Fried Chicken Nuggets were a massive hit but were later discontinued from the chain's menu for uncertain reasons. However, the crunchy goodness is returning to the chain's menu this week and will be available as a permanent offering at all participating locations across the country.

The new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are made with hand-breaded, all-white chicken meat, which is fried to perfection for extra crunchiness. The crispy golden nuggets are made with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices, which guarantees a flavorful snacking experience. The new chicken nuggets will be available in packs of 5, 8, 12, and 36 pieces, with the 5-piece pack starting at just $3.49.

With the launch of the new Fried Chicken Nuggets, KFC is offering fans a flavorful way to satiate their fried chicken cravings. Fans, on the other hand, have been reciprocating with comments and tweets showing the excitement and hype for the new Fried Chicken Nuggets. The internet is swarming with comments and tweets from fans who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new Chicken Nuggets as soon as they are launched on March 27.

Fans can enjoy the new chicken nuggets at all participating locations starting March 27. Chicken nuggets will be available in single packs as well as combo meals. The chicken nugget combo meal will come with biscuits, drinks, and French fries.

Founded on March 20, 1930, by Colonel Harland Sanders and Pete Harman, Kentucky Fried Chicken, aka KFC, is an American multinational fried chicken fast food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the fast food chain has its operations spread across the globe in over 150 countries.

In the United States alone, KFC has restaurants in over 3,900 locations. The fast food chain's menu revolves around fried chicken and includes popular items such as Fried Chicken Wings, Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Wraps, French fries, Milkshakes, Salads, Desserts, Beverages, and more.

