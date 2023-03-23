All March Madness 2023 food deals you can avail this month

With the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament underway, popular food chains and restaurants are joining in the fun to make the match viewing experience even more exciting. From offering fan-favorite dishes to thrilling rewards and budget-friendly deals, it's clear that the food chains are going all out for the championship season.

Drool-worthy offers are available throughout the championship season and are sure to elevate your basketball experience. From piping hot pizza to saucy wings, from baked goods to sweet ice cream, fans are really going to have a hard time making the right pick.

2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments are lined with numerous deals from popular fast food chains and restaurants across the country (Image via Lisovskaya/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

But hey, who said you gotta pick one? While there are numerous choices, each of them is as good as the other.

Which deals are available for the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament?

With all 16 teams competing to become the 2022–23 national champions, there's no denying that the 2023 NCAA March Madness is already in full swing. Being broadcast all across the country, the tournament is going to leave fans so busy that they may not even have enough time to cook food. But that's the least of the troubles with all these exciting food deals and offers from some of the most popular fast food chains and restaurants across the country.

fans can enjoy limited-time food deals and offers during the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament (Image via d3sign/Getty Images)

From the best food to the best deals for the day, there's something for everyone. Take a look at the list of offers and deals from some of the most popular fast food chains and restaurants for the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments:

1) 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is welcoming the championship fans with a large pizza and five-piece wing combos that can be enjoyed for $10.

2) Auntie Anne's

Auntie Anne's is offering free delivery on all orders on NCAA tournament game days. It is only applicable on orders placed via the chain's website or app. Rewards members can also participate in the Anne's Pretzel Mania challenge before April 5 to get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

3) Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is offering a new flavor of the month called Chick'n & Waffles. The sweet ice cream is made with a blend of buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with chicken- and waffle-flavored bites, topped with maple bourbon swirl.

4) Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings continues its Wings legacy going forward with the introduction of two new flavors, Buffalo Ranch and Honey Garlic. Rewards members can also have a chance to get a free order of six boneless wings every time a men's or women's game goes into overtime.

The rewards can be claimed by checking in at Buffalo Wild Wings on game day or placing an order online.

5) Casey's

Casey's Pizza is offering a quick fix for your March Madness parties with 20% off all large pizzas from March 17 to March 26. Fans can also get two large single-topping pizzas for $22 during the Final Four weekend.

6) DiGiorno's

DiGiorno is offering a new DiGiorno Cry Pie in honor of the NCAA tournament. As good as the all-onion pie is, it can be used as an emotional crutch to blame your tears during the ups and downs of the March Madness basketball championship.

7) Domino's

The Michigan-based multinational pizza restaurant chain is offering a 50% off on all menu-priced pizzas until March 26, 2023.

8) Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs fans can get $2 off on all sub orders placed on the Firehouse Subs app. To claim the March Madness offer, you must use the promo code HOOPS while placing the order.

9) Smashburger

Fans can enjoy BOGO deals on orders of any flavor wings using the promo code MADWINGS until April 3.

10) TGI Fridays

Use the promo code "GAMEON25" between March 23 and March 26 to get a 25% off Platters, Party Trays and Family Meal Bundles on online orders or call-in takeout orders. Additionally, use the code "PLAYOFF25" between April 1 and April 3 for 25% off on Platters, Party Trays and Family Meal Bundles.

Place your order for any of the aforementioned foods while you enjoy the 2023 NCAA March Madness basketball tournament at NCAA.com, CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV, and other major streaming platforms.

Some of the aforementioned food deals may be limited to specific locations; hence, customers are advised to inquire at the counter or with the store representative while placing the order.

