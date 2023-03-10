Pizza Hut Match Madness Mini Basketballs: Availability, where to buy, price, and more

Right in time for the 2023 NCAA® March Madness®, Pizza Hut is bringing back the Match Madness Mini Basketballs. Returning to stores after over three decades, the limited-edition Mini Basketballs will be available all across the country.

Allowing fans to indulge in basketball action at home, the returning favorite will be available in stores starting March 14.

Fans can get their hands on the Match Madness Mini Basketballs for a suggested price of $7 plus taxes. The limited-edition and limited-time Mini Basketballs will be available at all participating Pizza Hut stores across the country.

Match Madness Mini Basketballs return to the pizza chain after over three decades (Image via Pizza Hut)

The pizza restaurant chain announced the return of the Match Madness Mini Basketballs through a press release, with Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"We're back again for the seventh year as the official pizza of March Madness® and we wanted to do something special for pizza-loving basketball fans."

Briefing fans on the return of the nostalgic favorite, the CMO added:

"That's why we're bringing back a fan-favorite item, our Mini Basketballs, to pair perfectly with pizza orders during the tournament and unveiling interactive hoop pizza box packaging for customers to get into the basketball action at home."

Customers can order the nostalgic favorites from the chain's website or app.

Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker comes with packaging that can easily be turned into a basketball hoop

the Match Madness Mini Basketballs return to stores after 33 years (Image via Pizza Hut)

As the Match Madness Mini Basketballs return to stores after over 33 years, fans can't help but feel nostalgic about the beloved offering from the 1900s. Featuring black and red patterns and "No One Out Pizzas The Hut"® text, the Mini Basketballs are the perfect merchandise for basketball and Pizza Hut fans across the country.

If the Mini Basketballs don't seem like enough, then you should also get yourself the Big New Yorker pizza from participating locations across the country. The New Yorker pizza comes with a specialty March Madness® packaging, which can be easily turned into a basketball hoop and backboard.

Pair them up with the Mini Basketballs and you have the perfect fix for practicing your free throws right at home.

For those interested, Big New Yorker pizza offers an XL 16" New York-style pizza divided into six oversized, foldable pizza slices. Each slice features a crispy crust and bold flavors that come from the perfect combination of sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning.

The limited-edition and limited-time Big New Yorker pizza is available at all participating Pizza Hut locations across the country.

the Match Madness Mini Basketballs and the March Madness® Big New Yorker pizza boxes go together to make the March Madness® fun pair (Image via Pizza Hut)

The pizza restaurant chain has not hinted at how long the Mini Basketballs and the March Madness® Big New Yorker pizza will be available, so fans who don't want to miss out on them are advised to order them at the earliest.

The March Madness® pair can be a great gift for a friend, or fun memorabilia for yourself.

