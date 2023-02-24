When can you avail Shake Shack’s Truffle Table experience? Menu, price, and other details revealed

The fine dining experience is back at Shake Shack as the chain introduces its new White Truffle menu.

Starting February 27, customers can try out the new White Truffle menu through the much-awaited Truffle Table experience that will be available until March 2. The Truffle Table experience will only be available through reservations, which can be made through the chain's website -https://thetruffletableatshakeshack.splashthat.com/ - starting February 22.

While the Truffle Table experience is priced at $20 per head excluding taxes, it does come with everything you can expect from a VIP dining experience, including on-table service, fine china, a white tablecloth, and a multi-course tasting menu.

The new menu allows customers to enjoy a regal food experience that is built around real white truffles, an expensive and sought-after delicacy native to Italy. Make note that the Truffle Table experience may be limited to two guests per reservation.

The chain introduced the much-awaited Truffle Table experience through a press release, with John Karangis, Executive Chef and Vice president of Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack, quoting:

“We can’t wait to test this new fine dining experience with our guests to honor one of the most exquisite and luxurious ingredients in our pantry, the white truffle."

Since reservation slots are available in very limited numbers, customers who don't want to miss out on the fine dining experience should rush to book their tables for the Truffle Table experience. Reservations can only be made online on the chain's website, and customers may have to hurry as they are really running out of open slots.

The Truffle Table experience is limited to select Shake Shack restaurants across the country

the Truffle Table experience will be limited to ten participating restaurants across the country (Image via Shake Shack)

Featuring Italian delicacy, White Truffles, the Truffle Table experience will be available to a limited number of people who manage to get reservations in time at the ten select Shake Shack restaurants across the country. Guests who have been looking forward to a fine dining experience will be delighted to learn that it comes with a special 'Prix Fixe Menu' (fixed price) that includes - White Truffle Burger and the 'Shroom Burger,' along with Fries and a White Truffle Sauce.

The elevated dining experience also allows guests to order "unlimited" wine, along with a bottle of Regalis black truffle 8.45 oz. oil (valued at $19.99), and chocolate truffles from Thierry Atlan. On top of being limited, the fine dining experience is only available at ten participating Shake Shack locations across the country, including:

Atlanta, Piedmont Park

Boston, Newbury Street

Washington, D.C., DuPont Circle

Miami, Brickell

New York, West Village

Philadelphia, Midtown Village

Austin, Domain

Chicago, West Loop

Houston, Rice Village

Los Angeles area, Santa Monica

As of now, most reservation slots have already been booked, but it wouldn't hurt to try your luck in booking a table for yourself.

Those who really don't want to miss out on the fine dining Truffle Table experience can choose to join the reservation waitlist by sending an email with their 'name and city' to Shake Shack at - [email protected] Make note that guests will need to be at least 21 years of age or older to be able to purchase and consume alcohol under the fine dining experience.

Poll : 0 votes