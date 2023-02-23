Ed Sheeran ‘Tingly Teds’ Hot Sauces: Where to buy, availability, and all you need to know

Ed Sheeran and Heinz are coming together for the launch of the singer's new hot sauce range. Dubbed the 'Tingly Teds,' the new hot sauce comes in two varieties - Tingly and Xtra Tingly. Fans who have been following the singer's life for a long time are well aware that the brand's name comes from Sheeran’s childhood nickname, Teddy.

The new sauce can be described as the perfect condiment to go with fries, nuggets, falafels, fried chicken, and almost everything else you can think of. Fans from Europe, Australia, and New Zealand can exclusively pre-order the new sauce from the official website - www.tinglyteds.co.uk - for a price of £6.00. Those in other regions may have to wait for the sauces to go on sale worldwide later this year.

The Shape of You singer introduced the new Tingly Teds sauce to his fans, quoting:

“I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters, the Tingly and the Xtra Tingly. I’ve had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn’t anything they don’t go with (except bananas, don’t do that).”

Sharing his excitement about the new sauces, Ed Sheeran added:

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it’s genuinely something I use every day on all three meals.”

Ed Sheeran's Tingly Teds hot sauces are prepared with red jalapenos, fresh lemons, and more ingredients

Made in collaboration with Kraft Heinz, Ed Sheeran's Tingly Teds hot sauce offers fans a 'ketchup of hot sauces', something that is guaranteed to level up everything that you eat it with. Inspired by Ed's own preferences, the two new sauces - Tingly and Xtra Tingly - pack the perfect blend of sweetness and spiciness, offering customers the best of both worlds.

The Tingly and Xtra Tingly sauce by Ed Sheeran (Image via Tingly Teds)

The Tingly and Xtra Tingly sauces are prepared with fresh lemons and a smoky flavor that goes perfectly well with the red jalapeno and capsicum chilies. Packing a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, the new sauces leave you with a blast of flavors in your mouth. Priced at £6.00, the Tingly Ted's sauces come in combo packs that contain one 248ml bottle each of Tingly and Xtra Tingly Hot sauces.

Though the new Tingly Teds Sauces are available to pre-order for fans from Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, customers from other regions, including the United States, may have to wait a little longer to be able to get their hands on Ed Sheeran's Tingly Teds hot sauces.

