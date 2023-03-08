Subway x Lay's Footlong potato chip: Where to buy, location, timing, and all you need to know 

Subway is joining hands with Lays Baked to celebrate National Potato Chip Day in the "Footlong way." On this National Potato Chip day, March 14, fans of the sandwich chain can enjoy a new 12-inch long BAKED Lay's® potato chip with their Footlong sandwiches.

Fans will be able to enjoy the new Lays Baked 12-inch crisp exclusively at a single Subway restaurant in Frisco, Texas. The 12-inch long potato chip will only be available on National Potato Chip Day, March 14, with all orders of Subway Series footlong meals placed at the Texas restaurant.

The single-day exclusive deal will be available starting at 11:00 am at the chain's restaurant located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, TX. Available on a first come, first serve basis, the footlong potato chip can only be claimed until supplies last.

This National Potato Chip Day fans can get a 12-inch long BAKED Lay's® potato chip with footlong sandwiches (Image via Lays BAKED)

The two major brands announced the news of their collaboration through a press release, with Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice, saying:

"Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best [. . .] We're grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable."

How to claim the new Footlong BAKED Lay's® potato chip with orders of the Subway Series footlong meal

Following the success of the Footlong Cookies on National Cookie Day, the sandwich restaurant chain is offering a similar deal on this National Potato Chip Day where fans can get their hands on a 12-inch long BAKED Lay's® potato chip with all orders of Subway Series footlong meal. The only catch is that it will only be available for a single day and that too at a single Subway restaurant in Frisco, Texas.

To claim the 12-inch long BAKED Lay's® potato chip, customers simply have to place an order for any Sub Series footlong meal of their choice at the Frisco, Texas location. All customers who order the meal after 11:00 am will be eligible to add a BAKED Lay's Footlong to their meal for free.

Free Footlong potato chips are limited to one chip per person and can only be claimed until supplies last. The deal will only be available on in-store orders placed at the Frisco, Texas-based restaurant.

For those who may not know, the Sub Series Footlong meal comes with one Sub Series Footlong sandwich of your choice, a drink, and a bag of chips or two cookies.

The 12-inch long BAKED Lay's® potato chip is limited to one chip per person (Image via Lays BAKED)

Founded on August 28, 1965, by Fred DeLuca, Peter Buck, and Carmela DeLuca, Subway is an American multinational fast-food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, the fast-food restaurant chain has stores in over 36,821 locations worldwide and has its business spread across 100 countries.

Specializing in submarine sandwiches called Subs, the fast food chain allows customers to choose their own toppings to enjoy a custom sandwich experience. The fast food chain offers an exhaustive menu, which includes - submarine sandwiches, salads, pizza, cookies, beverages, and much more.

