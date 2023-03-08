Where is the bear in the Toblerone logo? Matterhorn redesign explained 

Standing majestically on its hind legs in front of Matterhorn's Silhoutte, the Bernese Bear in the Toblerone logo has been an iconic signatory for the Swiss chocolate brand. However, both the standing bear and the Matterhorn mountain peak on the logo may reportedly soon have to go through a massive revamp as the brand shifts production from Switzerland to Slovakia.

The Mondelez-owned confectionery brand is known for its moreish pyramid-shaped Swiss chocolates that are loved by people of all ages. Sharing a long history with Alpine Peaks and the city of Bern, the beloved confectionery brand will undergo a massive labeling revamp in the coming months.

While the Matterhorn mountain peak will be removed from the logo, the Bernese Bear representing the city of Bern on the logo will be retained.

The move comes following strict rules about "Swissness" declared by the government of Switzerland in 2017. The rules dictate that any milk product that is not exclusively made in the country cannot use national symbols. Hence, the change in the production location has forced US firm Mondelez to drop the image of the 4,478m (14,692 ft) mountain from its logo to avoid violating the Swiss Act.

The brand is yet to share the new logo with customers, but briefs shared by Toblerone suggest that the confectionery brand will be replacing the Alpine Mountains with a more generic summit, and will also include the founder's signature.

Although Toblerone Chocolates first went on sale in 1908, the signatory of the brand we know today - the Bernese Bear standing in front of Matterhorn's Silhoutte - came to life only by 1970.

Signifying the close relationship between the Swiss chocolates that were produced in Bern (also known as the City of Bears) and the Matterhorn mountain peak (a symbol of Swiss heritaze), the new logo soon became the icon of the confectionery brand. Fans of the brand have since then known the Mondelez-owned brand through these two signatories.

Although the brand was forced to remove the Matterhorn mountain peak from its logo after shifting productions outside Switzerland, the Bernese Bear will be retained for the new logo. In a comment to the press, Mondelez even said that Bern was an "important part of our history and will continue to be so for the future."

the Mondelez-owned Swiss chocolate brand Toblerone goes through a major logo revamp after over five decades (Image via Mike Pont/Getty Images)

It has also been hinted that the image of the Swiss Matterhorn mountain will be replaced by a "modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic" of the brand.

Being one of the most popular chocolate brands for more than 100 years, Toblerone has succeeded in spreading wings to multiple markets across the globe. The Swiss chocolate brand recently decided to move some production outside of the country to "respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow" the brand even further in the future.

Introduced in 1908, Toblerone is a Swiss chocolate brand that is produced in Bern, Switzerland. The future production of the Swiss chocolate is planned to be made in Slovakia from the end of 2023. The world-renowned chocolate brand is known for its distinctive, mountain-shaped chocolates, that come as a series of joined triangular prisms with letterings engraved in the chocolate.

The mountain-shaped chocolate brand offers multiple variants of chocolates made up of Swiss milk with honey and almond nougat. Ever since 2012, the Swiss chocolate brand has been acquired by Mondelez International.

