"They're becoming a household name": NewJeans x McDonald's meal craze sends fans into a frenzy 

McDonald's Korea has joined hands with another popular K-pop girl group, NewJeans, for an endorsement. To commemorate the collaboration, the fast food restaurant chain is also launching a limited-time themed-meal set, which will be available across the country in the coming days.

Both the fast food chain and NewJeans announced the upcoming meal set through their Instagram pages (@mcdonalds_kr and @newjeans_official).

The limited-time NewJeans meal set is expected to be available all across Korea.

The latest teaser shared by the fast food chain has a game-like theme and is based around the words 'Crispy'. If we had to guess, we'd say fans are likely to receive a crispy chicken burger meal set or something close.

The post also hints at the date of the launch, which is expected to be on March 2, 2023. Although no official announcement has been made, the fast food giant may disclose more information about the meal, pricing, store participation, and other factors in the coming days.

While this may not be McDonald's first K-pop girl group endorsement in Korea, it has already left K-pop fans around the world in a frenzy.

Although the special meal set may be exclusive to Korea, fans around the world can't help but get excited about it. The internet is flooded with comments and tweets from admirers all around the world, with one Reddit user remarking on how NewJeans is quickly becoming a household brand in the country.

How fans reacted to the news of NewJeans x McDonald's collab meal set?

NewJeans joins hands with Mcdonald's for a special brand endorsement (Image via NewJeans)

From BTS to Itzy, McDonald's Korea has been going all out with its K-pop group collabs in the last few months.

In the most recent news, the fast food chain is joining hands with the K-pop supergroup NewJeans. The fast food chain started teasing the news of the collab through posts starting February 25 and has finally disclosed a teaser that hints that the upcoming meal is going to be a Crispy Chicken burger or something similar.

NewJeans shared a much clearer picture of what to expect from their upcoming meals on their Twitter account. The tweet had pictures of the girls enjoying what seemed to be a Crispy Chicken Burger.

The news of the NewJeans x McDonald's collab has left K-pop fans around the globe hyped as they share their excitement through posts and tweets on the internet.

While some fans are happy with how well the girl group is doing, others are eagerly hoping for the collab to go worldwide.

Global fans are equally excited about the collab, but can't help but feel that it would be limited to stores in Korea. Hoping for the collab to go global, they continue requesting the brands to do the same.

The NewJeans x McDonald's collab may only be exclusive to Korea and is expected to come to stores starting March 2, 2023.

Fans can expect the meal to come with a Crispy Chicken Burger or something similar, along with some NewJeans merch.

