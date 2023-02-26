Johnny Rockets introduces new Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich for a limited time

Johnny Rockets and Eggo are coming together to introduce the all-new Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. The All-American burger restaurant chain has bid goodbye to its famous bun to offer a limited-time Chicken and Waffle Sandwich made with Eggo® Waffles. Starting February 22, customers can enjoy the new sandwich that comes with warm and toasty Eggo® Waffles.

Taking the morning sandwich experience to another level, the burger chain is also introducing a refreshing Iced Coffee Shake along with the sandwich. The sandwich and the coffee shake will be available at all participating locations until April 30, 2023. Customers can enjoy new offerings at their nearest restaurant or through orders placed on the chain's website or app for pick-up and deliveries.

The new offerings were introduced by Johnny Rockets through a press release, with Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division, saying:

“We are always looking for new and innovative partnerships that resonate with our guests.”

Briefing fans about the partnership, Fischer further added:

“Eggo® was a natural fit for Johnny Rockets to align with as it speaks to our brand identity—timeless and iconic. This inventive play on the Chicken & Waffle Sandwich will be sure to hit the spot for both of our loyal fanbases.”

Aside from Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, Johnny Rockets is also adding a refreshing Iced Coffee Shake to its menu

With the introduction of the Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, Johnny Rockets has become the first Branded Fast Casual Restaurant chain to add Eggo® Waffles to the menu. One of the most popular Kellogg's-brand products, the Eggo® Waffles are a popular breakfast staple in almost all households across the United States.

As the two beloved brands come together, fans can enjoy the best of both worlds in the form of the new Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Whether someone grabs it for breakfast, lunch, or a snack, they are guaranteed to have a luscious meal experience that hits the right strings in the heart.

Excited to know more? Check out this sneak-peak to find out what the new Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich offers.

Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

Offering the perfect fix for breakfast and beyond, the Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich comes as a new twist to the classic chicken sandwich experience.

Made with Eggo® Waffles rather than buns, the new sweet and savory sandwich features crispy chicken strips, bacon, and a drizzle of sweet syrup, all sandwiched between two fluffy homestyle Eggo® Waffles. Available at a suggested price of $8.99, the Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich can be enjoyed at all participating locations until April 30, 2023.

New Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich (Image via Johnny Rockets)

Iced Coffee Shake

For those who love coffee, Johhny Rockets is offering a limited-time Iced Coffee Shake that goes perfectly with the new Eggos Chicken and Waffle Sandwich.

The new coffee shake features a hand-spun shake that is served with a topping of whipped cream. Available in two flavors - Vanilla Iced Coffee Shake and Mocha Iced Coffee Shake - the new Iced Coffee Shake can be enjoyed along with the new sandwich at a price point of $6.89 until April 30, 2023.

Vanilla Iced Coffee Shake and Mocha Iced Coffee Shake (Image via Johnny Rockets)

The new offerings will be available at all participating Johnny Rockets locations for a limited time until the end of April. Customers can order them for dine-ins, pick-ups, and deliveries through the chain's app or website.

