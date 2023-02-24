"The boys look so freaking good": KFC x Luxiem Collab sends fans into a frenzy 

KFC is joining hands with Luxiem, a new VTuber group that will be debuting this month under the popular Chinese VTuber collective NIJISANJI EN. Luxiem is a group of five new male talents that started making their debut on December 17, 2022.

While the talents may still be new, they have already made a name for themselves and have a good fan following. The five members debuting in the coming weeks are - Ike Eveland, Mysta Rias, Vox Akuma, Luca Kaneshiro, and Shu Yamino.

Though the brands are keeping their lips sealed on what to expect from the upcoming collab, an official announcement is expected from KFC China on February 25.

Details about the participating stores, content of the collab, merchandise set menu, and other surprises will be revealed in the upcoming announcement on Saturday.

Leaks on the internet have hinted that the merchandise set menu under the collab will be available in stores starting Monday, February 27, but the details are yet to be verified.

the Luxiem Group poster (Image via NIJISANJI EN)

Considering how the collab may be exclusively available in China, fans of the debuting VTuber group seem extra thrilled as they continue to share their excitement on the internet.

A fan took to Twitter to share their excitement as they described how well the 'boys' looked in the collab poster.

How fans reacted to the KFC X Luxiem collab

VTube has been the next big thing after YouTube, and with time the craze for the virtual avatar-oriented video experience is rising.

With major companies and groups partnering with popular VTubers, fans get to enjoy much awaited experiences like merch, music videos, talk shows, and much more. The upcoming collab between KFC and Luxiem has already led to excitement among fans soaring high.

While there's too little information at hand, leaks have suggested that the collab may allow fans to get their hands on exclusive KFC X Luxiem merchandise with their fried chicken meals for a limited time.

The fried chicken restaurant chain seems to be leaving no stone unturned for the collab as themed buckets and menus have already started making rounds on the internet.

the collab between the debuting VTuber group and KFC is expected to be limited to the Chinese market only (Image via KFC China)

The excitement is widely visible through posts, tweets, and responses from Luxiem fans that have been swarming ever since the news of the launch was shared on KFC's China account on Weibo.

Fans have been continuously sharing any new information with their peers, making sure nobody misses out on the big opportunity.

Though there is still some time before the launch, it seems like some more information has made its way to fans as they continue to share what could be the merch that may be available in the upcoming collab.

The chances of the limited-time merch from the Luxiem and KFC collab being available outside China are pretty low, as it is highly unlikely that NIJISANJI EN will move forward with a similar collab in other countries.

While the chances may be very slim, fans in other regions might be able to get their hands on the merch if they keep a sharp eye on Ebay listings.

Buying from Ebay can sometimes be risky as you will be buying from a third person rather than a reputed seller, hence fans are advised to stay vigilant when making any such purchase.

