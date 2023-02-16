"Wants to lose customers it seems": KFC getting rid of popcorn chicken sparks online backlash

Days after announcing the discontinuation of five items from their menu, including the Popcorn Chicken, KFC is facing major backlash from fans across the country.

As per reports, the fast-food restaurant chain is eliminating five items from its menu, including Popcorn Chicken, Chocolate Chip cookies, Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, Nashville Hot Sauce, and Strawberry Lemonade, over a menu simplification attempt. KFC claims that the move is focused on elevating the ordering experience to make things easier and more efficient for both customers and franchise workers across the country.

However, fans don't seem to agree with the fast-food restaurant chain. The Kentucky-based fried chicken fast food chain is already facing major online backlash from fans who are not happy with the discontinuation of their favorites.

KFC's Popcorn chicken has been one of the most popular items on the chain's menu (Image via KFC)

While there has also been outrage over the discontinuation of the other items, the majority of displeasure is seen in regards to the discontinuation of the long-sold Popcorn Chicken. Twitter user @YLSNE5 wrote:

"@kfc wants to lose customers it seems"

KFC fans are unhappy with the discontinuation of Popcorn Chicken and other items

KFC recently announced that it will be discontinuing at least five items in a bid to simplify its US menu and make it more efficient. The elimination will come into effect in the coming weeks, but multiple stores across the country have already adopted it.

Although the eliminated items are expected to be replaced with potential alternatives in the near future, nothing has been officially announced yet. Despite rumors and leaks claiming that the Fried Chicken Nuggets will be the replacement for the Popcorn Chicken, the chain is yet to make Fried Chicken Nuggets available nationwide.

The Popcorn Chicken is leaving the menu along with four other menu offerings (Image via KFC)

As such, the discontinuation of the items from the menu has left fans outraged as they take over the internet to share their displeasure. While some tweeted that KFC has "lost a customer" or that their sales will be affected, others expressed their disappointment by suggesting that they should just close down.

A few users also seemed concerned about the popular chicken bowls that feature the KFC's Popcorn Chicken. Meanwhile, some Twitteratis asked if the move was set to take place worldwide. However, the chain has neither said anything about Popular Chicken Bowls nor hinted about a similar menu elimination for any market other than the US.

katrpillar80 @katrpillar80 @kfc Calling it now, profits will take a hit after removing popcorn chicken from the menu. @kfc Calling it now, profits will take a hit after removing popcorn chicken from the menu.

RoséCloudz @iamjazzimac @balleralert Damn what do they have? Thats half the menu!! @balleralert Damn what do they have? Thats half the menu!! 😂

The backlash that KFC is facing is not something surprising or unexpected. As the chain has been serving the same menu items for decades, a major change like this is surely going to leave fans displeased.

Customers and/or fans are advised to keep up with the social media pages of their local KFC for any further updates on the menu.

Founded on March 20, 1930, by Colonel Harland Sanders and Pete Harman, Kentucky Fried Chicken, aka KFC, is an American multinational fried chicken fast food restaurant chain. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the fast food chain has its operations spread across the globe in over 150 countries.

In the United States alone, KFC has restaurants in over 3,900 locations. The fast food chain's menu revolves around fried chicken and includes popular items such as Fried Chicken Wings, Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Wraps, French fries, Milkshakes, Salads, Desserts, Beverages, and more.

Poll : 0 votes