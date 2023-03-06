"So hyped": Indiana Jones Lego set reveal leaves fans excited

Lego fans were nostalgic and excited as pictures of the new Indiana Jones set started making rounds on the internet. Expected to be released next month, the new set is in line with the upcoming release of the movie Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth film in the franchise.

The leaked Indiana Jones set is yet to be unveiled by the toy brand. However, it seems like fans have already spotted them at select stores across the United States. The leaks suggest the release of at least three new Indiana Jones sets, including Temple Of The Golden Idol (77015), Escape From The Lost Tomb Lego Set (77013), and the Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase Set (77012).

At least three new Indiana Jones toy sets are expected to be released on April 1, 2023 (Image via LEGO/leaks)

While the upcoming month is lined up with many other sweet surprises from the toy brand, fans seem excited about the Indiana Jones set. As the news continues to spread, social media posts and comments from fans have been swarming the internet. Commenting on a video teasing the Indiana Jones set, a fan expressed how they were "so hyped" for the upcoming wave of sets.

Comment by user @JDCabrera on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Fans express nostalgia and excitement upon seeing the Indiana Jones Lego set

Although Lego is yet to officially announce the details about the pricing and availability of the new Indiana Jones sets, the leaks suggest that the upcoming toys will be released on April 1, 2023.

The largest of the three sets with over 1,545 pieces, the Temple Of The Golden Idol, is expected to be priced at around $149.99. Meanwhile, the smallest of the three, the Jones Fighter Plane Chase Set, with 387 pieces is priced at around $29.99. Fans can expect to pay around $46.99 for the Escape From The Lost Tomb Lego set, which comes with over 600 pieces.

The upcoming Escape From The Lost Tomb LEGO Set and the Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase Set (Image via LEGO/leaks)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters this June, and fans are already brimming with excitement. As such, the reveal of the Indiana Jones Lego set comes as a cherry on top. Fans of both the toy brand and the franchise can't seem to contain their excitement as they are hit with waves of nostalgia from the adventures of the legendary archeologist Indiana Jones.

The hype for the upcoming Indiana Jones sets are already sky-high and the same can be seen in comments from fans across the internet. While some shared their "nostalgia" upon hearing about the news, a few users shared their concerns about the prices of the three sets.

Indiana Jones is one of the most popular American fiction franchises with fans all across the globe. The adventures that started in 1981 following the release of the film Raiders of the Lost Ark are based around a fictional professor of archeology called Dr. Henry Walton, aka "Indiana" Jones, Jr.

