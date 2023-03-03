What is the Keithadilla? All about Chipotle's new menu including Fajita Quesadillas 

Turning the menu hack by Keith Lee and Alexis Frost into an official menu offering, Chipotle is introducing the all-new Fajita Quesadilla - dubbed Keithadilla. Created last year in December by Tiktok food influencers Keith and Alexis, Keithadilla brings together the goodness of the chain's steak, fajita veggies, honey vinaigrette dressing, and sour cream.

Hitting stores on March 2, Keithadilla will be available all across the country. Fans can order the new digital-only item at their nearest restaurant or through the chain's app and website for pickup or delivery. Along with Keithadilla, the 'Fajita Quesadilla Hack' inspired by Alexis Frost's menu hack, will also be available as a digital-only item starting March 2.

The fast food restaurant chain introduced the new menu hacks to customers through a press release, with Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"TikTok has not only changed the way we communicate with Gen-Z, but it's proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business."

Briefing fans about the new addition, the CMO added:

"With the launch of the Fajita Quesadilla, we are celebrating Keith, Alexis, and all our superfans who were craving this delicious customization while prioritizing support for our employees."

All you need to know about Chipotle's Keithadilla

Inspiring the fast food chain with their menu hacks, Tiktok food influencers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee have played a major role by offering fans a new way to enjoy their favorite Quesadillas. Keith's Keithadilla features - Fajita Quesadilla with Steak, along with sides of Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette. Alexis Frost's Fajita Quesadilla Hack, on the other hand, features - Fajita Quesadilla with Steak, along with Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Sour Cream.

It will be the first time that Chipotle fans can enjoy the chain's Quesadillas with Monterey Jack cheese, protein of their choice, and fresh fajita veggies. Starting March 2, customers can either enjoy Keith's and/or Alexis' custom menu orders as separate items, or try making their own custom quesadillas with the five new quesadilla combinations available on the digital-only menu.

Keithadilla is the result of Keith Lee's and Alexis Frost's menu hack that received love from fans all over the country (Image via Chipotle)

The five exciting Quesadilla combinations that will be available on the digital-only menu, include:

Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Barbacoa Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Sofritas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

All hand-crafted quesadilla combinations come with three sides, of which the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing is one of the three included sides. Fans can enjoy the new Quesadilla combinations at all participating locations across the country.

