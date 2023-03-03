Rob’s Backstage Popcorn x Priyanka Chopra: flavor, where to buy, availability, and all you need to know

The Jonas Brothers are adding up an 'Indian Tadka' to Rob's Backstage Popcorn, and the credit goes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The life partners that recently became coworkers, have been working on a new flavor called 'Mumbai Nights,' created by Chopra, which will be available at 9 am from March 2 at eatrobs.com.

Fans can also get their hands on the new Mumbai Nights popcorn at major stores like Walmart, Safeway, and Albertsons starting March 2. Available all across the United States, the new flavored popcorn is infused with the goodness of Indian spices that will leave you wanting for more. The new popcorn will be available in packs of four for a price point of $23.99 ($5.99 per bag).

the new Mumbai Nights popcorn was created by the Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image via EatRobs)

Briefing the press about the popcorn flavor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said:

“Indian food is so diverse, and Indian spices are so diverse.”

Sharing the flavor profile of the new popcorn with fans, the actress added:

“They all lead to another journey. I wanted it to have a little bit of a kick but not to be like chili spicy, so it’s heavy on the cumin, onion, garlic, turmeric, and red peppers. It’s a very interesting spice mix, and it’s very unique to our popcorn.”

All you need to know about the new EatRobs popcorn created by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas worked on the new Mumbai Night flavor EatRobs popcorn together (Image via Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Named after the city of Mumbai where Chopra lived for over 15 years, the crunchy treat embodies the flavors of the chaotic and seductive city, thus getting the name 'Mumbai Nights.'

Sharing how the city inspired the new flavor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas added that "the humid, seductive, sexy Mumbai nights were sort of the inspiration behind the flavor." The actress worked on the new flavor along with husband Nick Jonas, stating that she really enjoyed the time they spent together on bringing the popcorn to life.

Speaking of flavorful popcorn, Mumbai Nights features a new blend of salty and sweet flavors from Rob's original recipe that has now been taken to another level with the addition of savory Indian spices inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas's culture.

the new Mumbai Nights Popcorn will be available in packs of four for $23.99 (Image via EatRobs)

Every 4 oz. bag of Mumbai Nights popcorn is packed with gluten-free, vegan, and GMO-free flavorful popcorn.

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn was launched in 2021 after Nick Jonas and his two brothers Joe and Kevin decided to join hands with Rob Garbowsky to bring the popcorn brand to life.

For those who may be interested, Rob Garbowsky is the father of Greg Garbowsky, a longtime friend of the Jonas Brothers, a former bass-guitarist in the band, and a current member of the Jonas Brothers' management team.

