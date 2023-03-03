"A great day for cardiologists": KFC double down nutrition and calories explored as fan favorite returns 

Soon after making major changes to its menu, KFC is bringing new surprises to customers across the country as it will bring back a major fan-favorite. Returning to the chain's menu after ten years, the Kentucky Fried Chicken Double Down burger will return to stores starting March 6. The no-bun burger was first introduced in 2010 and later retired in 2014.

With a cult fan following, the high-on-chicken burger will be available all across the country for a limited time. Fans will get to enjoy the new burger at all participating restaurants across the country.

The returning Double Down burger can be ordered at your nearest KFC restaurant or through the chain's app and website for pick-up or deliveries.

While the hype for the returning no-bun sandwich isn't that bad, some fans still can't help but be skeptical about the calories. A string of comments on Reddit indicated at how the returning Double Down burger could be "a great day for cardiologists."

Comments by users @danthemanhsv and @cannonfunk on Reddit

What is KFC's Double Down Burger made of?

First introduced to the menu in 2010, the Double Down burger was the chain's attempt to offer fans a burger they could have never thought of before. Apart from being loved by fans all across the country, the no-bun burger even resulted in the creation of many iterations from the major fast food chains. In the first year of its launch, KFC sold over 10 million of these to fans across the country.

The chain's iconic no-bun sandwich is made with two extra crispy, 100% white meat chicken filets, two slices of cheese, two crispy pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, and your choice of real mayo or spicy sauce.

The returning fan-favorite offers a classic bun-less Kentucky Fried Chicken experience for those who can't help but hide their love for fried chicken. Fans can enjoy the returning burger at all particpating locations for over a month starting March 6.

Double Down Burger returns to restaurants starting March 6 (Image via KFC)

The fried chicken fast food restaurant chain announced the return of the fan-favorite in a press release, with Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer, Kentucky Fried Chicken, quoting:

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever."

Briefing fans about the return of the burger with a cult-like fan following, the CMO added:

"After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

How healthy is KFC's Double Down burger

the Double Down burger is packed with over 610 calories (Imagege via Kentucky Fried Chicken)

There's no denying that fast food is never something one can enjoy every day. Apart from being high in cholesterol and fat, your regular fast food is often packed with a lot of unwanted calories. The KFC Double Down burger is no stranger to the fact and packs over 610 calories, along with 37 grams of fat and 18 grams of carbohydrate.

For those interested, here are the complete nutritional values of the original Kentucky Fried Chicken Double Down burger:

Calories 610 calories Calories From Fat 330 calories Total Fats 37 grams Saturated Fat 11.0 grams Trans Fat 1.0 gram Cholesterol 150 milligrams Sodium 1880 milligrams Total carbohydrates 18 grams Dietary Fiber 1 gram Sugar 1 gram Protein 52 grams

Make note that these values are only based on the original KFC Double Down burger. Any additions and/or customizations, like beverages or sides, can greatly impact the overall nutritional value of the meal.

Poll : 0 votes