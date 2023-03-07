Why is the Rachael Ray show ending? Popular chef brings the curtains down on beloved Daytime show 

The Rachael Ray Show is coming to an end after a long journey of over 17 years. The celebrity chef announced that productions for the beloved daytime show will cease at the end of the current running season.

With the show ending, Ray is all set to redirect her efforts and energy towards her newly launched production company, Free Food Studios.

The celebrity chef plans to use her production company as a medium to develop new and upcoming culinary talent on all platforms across the country.

Fans of the celebrity chef can rest assured as this may not be the end but it's just the beginning of a new chapter in Ray's broadcast career. As of the Rachael Ray Show, the currently running 'Season 17' will be the last season of the food talk show.

Speaking to the press about the news of the show's end, Ray said:

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael.”

Briefing the press and fans about her future plans, the celebrity chef added:

"However I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."

Rachael Ray may be seen in action with a new show through her own production

Debuted nearly two decades ago, in September 2006, the Rachael Ray Show was all about Ray's culinary skills, celebrity interviews, food tips, health and lifestyle tips, makeovers, music performances, and other lifestyle segments.

Soon after its debut, the daytime show earned the number-one spot in its segment. Along with a number of other prominent awards, the show has also been nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys and won three awards for the category of Outstanding Talk Show.

While the show's production will cease by the end of the current season, Ray has no plans of leaving the industry. Fans may get to see the celebrity chef in action as soon as she returns with a new show through her new production house, Free Foods Studio.

As of now, the current running season of the Rachael Ray show can be easily streamed on Pluto, with episodes available on YouTube.

the Rachael Ray Show joins the list of multiple shows that have ceased production in the last few months (Image via D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ray's daytime show is not the only one that will be ceasing productions this year.

Multiple long-running shows, including Dr. Phil (CBS Television Distribution program), Judge Mathis, and The People’s Court, along with many other shows, have already wrapped up their productions.

Other shows like The Doctors, Daily Mail TV, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Maury, Dr. Oz, and The Real have also ceased their productions in the last twelve months.

Rachael Domenica Ray is an American celebrity chef, television personality, businesswoman, and author.

The celebrity chef is popularly known for her two popular shows - the Daily Talk and lifestyle program Rachael Ray Show, and the Food Network series 30 Minute Meals. Ray is one of the most successful authors with several cookbooks to her name.

